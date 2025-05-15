Biden admin veterans awed by efficiency of Trump's Middle East shakeups - report

Democratic Party veterans were awed by US President Donald Trump’s rapid Middle East policy moves over the past two weeks, Axios reported Thursday.

“He does all this, and it's kind of silence, it's met with a shrug,” Ned Price, a former senior State Department official under former president Joe Biden, said. "He has the ability to do things politically that previous presidents did not, because he has complete unquestioned authority over the Republican caucus."

"Gosh, I wish I could work for an administration that could move that quickly," Axios quoted a former Biden administration employee as saying.

"It's hard not to be simultaneously terrified at the thought of the damage he can cause with such power, and awed by his willingness to brazenly shatter so many harmful taboos," Rob Malley, who held senior posts in three democratic administrations, said, according to Axios.

In the past week, Trump announced that he would lift all sanctions on Syria, brokered a ceasefire with Houthi terrorists in Yemen, and ensured the release of Israeli-American Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity.

Advantage Trump has with Netanyahu compared to Biden

Regarding direct talks with Hamas, "This is not about president Biden, this is about President Trump and the advantage that he has with Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu]," Price said. "If the Biden administration had done something like this, Bibi would have gone out guns blazing."

All the Democratic Party officials expressed concern over Trump’s motives, even though they agreed with the policies.

They noted that he is not just taking these steps to make peace, but also to gain economic benefits such as expanding his real estate portfolio and obtaining a $400 million jet.