Lebanese singer to be tried for allegedly spying on Hezbollah for Israel - report

A well-known Hezbollah-affiliated singer will be tried for allegedly spying on the terror group for Israel, Arab media reported on Friday.

Mohammad Hadi Saleh's court proceedings began on Wednesday, following his arrest a few weeks ago. Military investigative judge Fadi Sawan will be presiding over the trial, French media L'Orient-Le Jour reported, citing a judicial source.

Rumors of his arrest and prosecution circulated on social media, and one news source claimed that the singer had been working with Israel for "several months."

It is alleged that Saleh, who is a resident of a southern Beirut suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold, was paid $23,000 by Israel, according to Lebanese news outlet Janoubia, which cited the indictment.

Authorities focused their attention on Saleh after he fell into debt and defrauded $18,000 from a victim, prompting an investigation into his phone, where they found evidence of collaboration with Israel. Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

His family initially denied these claims, but the confirmation from his prosecution said otherwise.

Saleh to be behind deaths of several Hezbollah figures

Lebanese media reported that Saleh is the man behind the deaths of several Hezbollah figures.

According to Janoubia, Hezbollah military official Hassan Ali Badir, who was killed in early April, was linked to Saleh. It is also alleged that Saleh was connected to other IDF strikes on the Nabatieh region in May.

According to social media reports, Saleh was photographed with Hezbollah figures who were the intended targets for Israel. Still, the claims were denied by the media as well as Hezbollah supporters.

Several other Lebanese people were arrested along with Saleh for allegedly collaborating with Israel.