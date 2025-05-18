Syrian Interior Ministry announces targeted operation against ISIS cell in Aleppo

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday the successful execution of a "high-level" security operation targeting an Islamic State (ISIS) cell in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo. Speaking to The Media Line, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba stated that the General Security Directorate coordinated the operation with the General Intelligence Department.

The raid resulted in the death of one terrorist, the arrest of another, and the seizure of weapons, explosive devices, and uniforms bearing official insignia—often used in infiltration or deception tactics. One security officer was killed in the exchange.

Aleppo’s Security Directorate identified the operation's location as the al-Haidariya neighborhood, situated in the city’s east. The area was a fierce battleground during the Syrian Civil War, particularly between 2012 and 2016. The Directorate confirmed that the confrontation involved direct clashes and concluded with the dismantling of the cell.

ISIS control in Syria

While ISIS lost its territorial control in Syria in 2019 after a major military campaign led by the Syrian Democratic Forces with international coalition support, it continues to pose a threat through scattered sleeper cells operating across various parts of the country—particularly in the central desert (al-Badiya), rural regions, and along border areas.

Aleppo, once Syria’s largest and most industrially advanced city, stands as a stark symbol of the war's devastation. The city was heavily contested during the civil war, and its eastern districts were under opposition and jihadist control until government forces, backed by Russia, regained full control. However, sporadic security operations and suspicious activity in these districts point to the fragile nature of the city's current stability.

The Syrian government frames such operations as part of its ongoing "war on terror"—a narrative it has maintained since the early years of the conflict. At a time when Damascus is seeking to rebuild diplomatic ties with Arab and international actors after years of isolation, these actions are used to highlight the state’s commitment to counterterrorism.

Nevertheless, some international observers remain skeptical of the government’s motives, suggesting that such operations are sometimes used to justify repression against political opposition. Still, the threat posed by ISIS is a genuine concern, particularly as reports emerge of renewed terrorist activity in both Syria and neighboring Iraq.

This operation comes amid growing regional anxiety over a possible ISIS resurgence, as thousands of former fighters and their families remain in detention centers or displacement camps in northeast Syria. The timing also aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to reassert authority across its territories and project control in major cities like Aleppo and Damascus.