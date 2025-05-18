Witkoff pressuring Israel, Hamas directly to agree to new hostage deal proposal - report

White House envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff delivered an updated proposal to Israel and Hamas a few days ago for a deal to release the remaining hostages and to implement a ceasefire in Gaza, and is putting pressure on both sides to accept it, according to a senior Israeli official and a separate source familiar with the details.

Although Israel and Hamas have negotiating teams in Doha, the talks on Witkoff's proposal are currently taking place through other channels, according to the sources. This channel was critical to the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander last week, according to the report. Senior Hamas officials were disappointed that the release of Alexander did not lead to a more positive US stance toward the terrorist organization, a source familiar with the matter said.

Witkoff is holding direct talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close associate, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and with the Hamas leadership in Doha, through the indirect channel of talks run by Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahabah.

The report comes shortly after the IDF announced that it had increased its pace of the Gaza invasion over the weekend, operating in both the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, calling the new operations "Gideon's Chariots."

The updated proposal is partially similar to previous proposals, and talks about the release of 10 hostages and about 15 bodies of deceased hostages in exchange for a 45 to 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners, according to the sources, but it differs from previous proposals in that several new formulations have been added to it that make it clear that the ceasefire and the hostage deal will be the beginning of a broader process that could lead to an end to the war. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff looks on before a meeting with France's President at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on April 17, 2025. (credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS)

The new wording is intended to provide guarantees to Hamas that Netanyahu will not be able to unilaterally decide that the ceasefire is over and resume fighting.

"The new proposal is trying to convince Hamas that it is worth moving forward with a partial deal now, because it could lead to an end to the war in the future," said a source involved in the negotiations.

Responses to the Witkoff hostage-ceasefire proposal

The sources said that Netanyahu gave a positive response in principle, but with many of his own conditions and reservations. Hamas has not yet given a positive response, and according to sources, the movement is demanding a clear promise that the temporary ceasefire could lead to an end to the war.

The Trump administration is reportedly trying to prevent any further large-scale Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, while trying to release additional hostages, and allow entry of humanitarian aid to prevent famine.

"The talks in Doha in recent days are just a set piece. This is not where the real talks are taking place right now. If Hamas and Israel agree to the principles of the Witkoff proposal, the talks will be moved to Doha for detailed discussions," said an Israeli official.

The Trump administration is also pressuring the Israeli government to immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. The source said the issue would be discussed in the security cabinet on Sunday evening.

Also on Sunday, a senior Hamas official said the terror group was willing to release between seven and nine hostages for a two-month ceasefire and the release of 300 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has reportedly counter-offered with 100 prisoners and a two-month ceasefire for half of the living hostages.