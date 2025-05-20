EU moves forward with sanctions relief for Syria

In an important move that will have wider ramifications, the EU is moving forward to lift sanctions on Syria. According to reports, EU ambassadors reached an agreement on Syria on Tuesday.

It is expected to lead to sanctions relief for Syria in Europe. This is important. Ahmed al-Shara’a, the president of Syria, visited France in early May and met French President Emanuel Macron. He then met US President Donald Trump. Trump also wants sanctions to end on Syria. The US president made this decision after discussions with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Qatar has also backed the lifting of sanctions. Along with Saudi Arabia it has helped Syria in terms of investments and helping the country with its debt. Qatari Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani, reaffirmed the importance of lifting US sanctions on Syria, Syria’s SANA state media said. “In his speech Tuesday at the opening of the fifth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, al Thani stated, “The lifting of US sanctions on our brotherly country, Syria, was an important step in the ‘right moving forward, and we look forward to similar measures to follow,’” the report noted.

“The Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister emphasized that this move sends a clear message to the region and the world that priority should be given to providing genuine and full opportunities for nations emerging from wars and tensions to build a better future.” Qatar is also helping Syria’s agricultural sector, Syrian media said.

Why is the EU's decision important?

The EU decision is important because it represents a bloc of countries. This will help Syria’s central bank and other systems, reports say. It will also enable aid for reconstruction. Some sanctions had already been suspended in Europe, which enabled Syria to move forward on various fronts. This has included sanctions on financial sectors, transport, and energy. Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa attends an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace, in Damascus, Syria March 10, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

The EU’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, had said earlier that she hoped that EU foreign ministers would agree in Brussels to lift sanctions. “Clearly, we want to ensure that the Syrian people have job opportunities and livelihoods so that the country becomes more stable.” Syria’s SANA state media noted that “on February 24, the European Union announced the suspension of certain sanctions previously imposed on Syria under the former regime, specifically those related to the banking, energy, and transportation sectors.”

Meanwhile, Syria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Musab al-Ali, was in Geneva this week for the 78th session of the World Health Assembly. The Syrian met with his counterparts, Saudi Minister Fahd al-Jalajel, Turkish minister Kemal Memişoğlu, and Bahraini Minister Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan.

In addition, Syria’s Minister of Energy, Engineer Mohammad al-Bashir, met with a Turkish investment delegation to discuss investment in the oil and gas sectors.