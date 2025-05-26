Turkey and Pakistan pledge closer cooperation in trade, energy, and security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met in Ankara on Sunday, agreeing to deepen cooperation across several key sectors, including energy, transportation, and defense, according to official statements released after the meeting.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Following their talks, Erdogan said the two countries would “strive to enhance cooperation in every field,” with particular focus on expanding economic and strategic ties. He also reaffirmed both nations’ shared interest in intensifying counterterrorism collaboration, which he described as serving “the interests of both countries.”

Efforts to boost economic ties include a joint goal to raise annual bilateral trade to $5 billion. Erdogan also pointed to the importance of increasing the efficiency of the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad railway line as a potential economic corridor linking Asia and the Middle East.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2025. Mustafa Kamaci/Presidential Press Office (credit: REUTERS)

Sharif, in a statement posted to social media platform X/Twitter, said the meeting allowed both leaders to assess progress in “our multifaceted bilateral engagements, particularly in trade and investment.” He added that both sides “reaffirmed their resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.”

Turkey and Pakistan have maintained historically close relations, rooted in shared religious and cultural ties as well as military and strategic collaboration. The two governments have previously signed defense cooperation agreements and regularly coordinate on regional diplomatic initiatives.

Sunday’s meeting reflects the two countries’ ongoing interest in leveraging their political alignment to develop practical partnerships in the economic and security fields.