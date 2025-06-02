Hezbollah arrests member over allegedly spying for Israeli intelligence - report

A Hezbollah member from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon was arrested over allegedly collaborating with Israeli intelligence, Saudi-owned outlet Al Hadath reported on Monday.

According to the report, the man, Mahmoud Ayoub, is a member of the terrorist group Hezbollah and serves as the financial director of the Ragheb Harb University Hospital in Toul, Lebanon.

Ayoub's arrest prompted residents of his town to head to the hospital, as Ayoub was familiar with patients and families who entered the hospital, Al Hadath noted.

Ayoub had details on the hospital's operations for several years, and there were fears that he leaked hospital data to Israeli intelligence. A mourner attends the funeral of a commander from Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah, the terrorist organization holding Elizabeth Tsurkov hostage, during a funeral in Baghdad, Iraq September 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

Hezbollah member had access to hospital data, worked with 700 Hezbollah terrorists

Al Hadath reported that Ayoub may have worked within a network of 700 full-time Hezbollah members. He was arrested in Nabatieh in coordination with Hezbollah's security apparatus.

In May, a well-known Hezbollah-affiliated singer was tried for allegedly spying on the terror group for Israel, according to Arab media reports.

Rumors of his arrest and prosecution circulated on social media, and one news source claimed that the singer had been working with Israel for "several months."