Syria to add thousands of foreign fighters into army, including jihadists, Uyghurs - report

Syria may integrate thousands of foreign fighters into its ranks under a new agreement, according to a Monday Reuters report.

The development is being watched with interest in the region, as well as in the US and China. According to Levant24, a Syrian media channel, the US has given the green light to a decision that could see former fighters incorporated into Syria’s new army.

The Syrian army is expanding and taking shape. The 56th Division held a graduation ceremony for new trainees near Hama over the weekend. In addition, the 70th Division now includes elements of the US-backed Syrian Free Army, which had been based at Tanf in southern Syria.

There are controversies surrounding some of the new army’s appointments. The new commander of the 86th Division operating in Deir Ezzor is Ahmed al-Hayes, who was previously involved in human rights abuses against Kurds.

Reports indicate that up to 3,500 foreign fighters—some labeled as “jihadists”—will be integrated into the 84th Division of the new Syrian army. Syrian army personnel gather as they head towards Latakia to join the fight against the fighters linked to Syria's ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, Syria, March 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

These fighters include Uyghurs who came to Syria as volunteers during the civil war, mainly from China and other Turkish-speaking regions. They are said to be members of the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP), a group banned by China and viewed as a terrorist organization by Beijing.

The reports note that TIP leader Abu Muhammad al-Turkistani was appointed brigadier general and given command of the 133rd Division in December 2024, when the new Syrian government began to take shape after the fall of the Assad regime. It should be noted that “Abu Muhammad al-Turkistani” is a nom de guerre meaning “father of Muhammad the Turkistani.”

The reports also quoted the new US envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, as supporting this development.

The New Arab, citing the Reuters report, noted that “the US has endorsed a Syrian government plan to absorb thousands of former rebel and foreign fighters, many of whom once fought against the Assad regime, into the country's restructured national army.”

The plan is expected to be transparent. This marks a shift from earlier expectations that US conditions for sanctions relief and increased engagement in Syria would require the removal of foreign extremist fighters.

Fighters cannot return to China

A key issue for these fighters is that they cannot return to China. This differs from volunteers from Turkey or Europe who joined the Syrian civil war. Since they cannot return home, any expulsion would make them another country’s problem—likely Turkey’s.

The US does not want Turkey to bear this burden either. Barrack, who also serves as US ambassador to Turkey, is seen as supporting this approach. By integrating the fighters into the Syrian army alongside other Syrians, the plan aims to dilute their influence, moderate them, and professionalize their roles, thereby reducing their impact as a distinct unit.

The New Arab report said that “Washington [had previously demanded] that the new Syrian leadership, formed after rebel groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Bashar al-Assad last year, bar foreign fighters from national security institutions. But that stance appears to have softened following Trump’s Middle East tour last month.”

Syria’s government, which includes former leaders from HTS—a group previously considered extremist—has sought to retain these foreign fighters, valuing their loyalty. “Many of these fighters arrived in Syria in the early years of the civil war, joining jihadist groups like HTS and ISIS in their battle against Assad, who was backed by Iranian and Russian forces,” The New Arab noted. They played key roles in HTS, including in its elite units.

Reports estimate that as many as 5,000 foreign fighters remain in Syria, and with families included, the number could exceed 15,000.

The new plan could strain Syria-China relations. However, Syria is able to proceed because it enjoys increased support from the US, as well as from Turkey and Qatar, both US allies. With US backing, Syria is less reliant on China, Russia, or other non-Western powers.

This support also means that Washington has more influence in Damascus and can demand transparency regarding the integration of foreign fighters. This is one reason US officials have sought to engage with Syria.

Others have urged the US to proceed more cautiously. However, Syria appears determined to move forward, and in the absence of US support, it would continue with or without American approval. US engagement gives Washington influence.

For example, reports from Syria said that a border crossing with Lebanon is opening this week. Syria’s state media noted that the “General Authority for Land and Sea Ports announced Tuesday the reopening of the Al-Arida border crossing, which connects northern Lebanon to southwestern Syria, linking Tartous and Tripoli governorates.”