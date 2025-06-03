US redeploys troops in Syria, as Washington builds ties with new government

The United States is redeploying troops in Syria as changes in Damascus mean that the United States will be able to alter its footprint in the country. These changes have happened quickly as the new government in Syria has taken shape in the last six months since the fall of the Assad regime.

The United States has also decided to conduct outreach to the new government in Syria and to appoint a new envoy, Ambassador Tom Barrack, who is currently the ambassador in Turkey.

Reports that the United States is shifting its troop locations—reportedly withdrawing up to 500 troops, according to Jennifer Griffin at Fox News, and moving some from bases near the Euphrates to bases further east near Shaddadi—are significant because they could shift the balance of power in parts of Syria.

Understanding the United States' role in Syria is important, and it is essential to understand how the United States got to this point.

The United States' role in Syria is complex and dates back to 2015, when the United States intervened to fight ISIS. Initially, the United States supported the formation of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an outgrowth of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish armed group. A soldier from the US-led coalition holds the hand of a boy during a joint US- Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol in the countryside of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, February 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ORHAN QEREMAN/FILE PHOTO)

The SDF served as an umbrella group that the United States could work with more directly in the war on ISIS. The YPG is viewed as a terrorist group by the United States and NATO ally Turkey, so it was important to keep them institutionally separate despite their significant role in eastern Syria fighting ISIS.

The United States also backed a group of Syrian rebels in southern Syria who became known as the Syrian Free Army (SFA). This group should not be confused with the Free Syrian Army, an umbrella group of Syrian rebel factions.

The SFA at Tanf consisted of only several hundred fighters trained by the United States. After the fall of the Assad regime, this group integrated with the Syrian Army’s 70th Division. It currently patrols parts of southern Syria, helping to contain ISIS threats and protect an airbase.

The SDF is much larger, with tens of thousands of fighters. It controls territory east of the Euphrates River. In early March, SDF leader Mazlum Abdi met with the new Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to discuss integrating his forces and eastern Syria into the new government.

This was an important development supported by the United States-led Coalition, which included US forces under United States Central Command. The United States helped pave the way for engagement with Damascus, and both the Pentagon and the White House backed this policy in May when United States President Donald Trump met Syria’s president in Riyadh.

US ending years of discord with Syria sanctions relief

From there, the United States State Department pushed forward for sanctions relief, and Tom Barrack was appointed the new envoy. This ended years of discord between the Pentagon, which supported the SDF, and the State Department, which had generally been less supportive of the SDF.

One reason the United States can reduce its troop presence is that other foreign powers are leaving Syria. During the decade-long civil war, Russia and Iran played key roles in Syria—Russia since 2015 and Iran since 2012. Turkey also invaded northern Syria in 2015 and 2016, making Syria a battleground for world powers. Many countries bombed Syria, including Israel.

After the fall of the Assad regime, Iran withdrew, and Russia was confined to a base near the coast. The United States was left as the sole major power involved. However, Israel increased its attacks and took control of areas along the border.

The number of United States troops in Syria has always been a point of discussion in Washington. For years, it was thought to be only a few hundred, but the actual number is around 2,000. These numbers were supposed to be reduced over the past months. Recent reports indicate that the United States is revising where it is deployed in Syria, shifting troops from the Euphrates further east.

This comes as the SDF and Damascus continue talks focused on unity and integration. It is also made possible by efforts to keep ISIS in check, as the Syrian government continues to rebuild its army and graduate new forces.

North Press in eastern Syria reported that, according to American officials, three United States bases have either been shut down or transferred to the SDF. Among them, the al-Omar base has been fully closed, the Conoco base handed over to the SDF, and a smaller outpost vacated.

A recent interview with Envoy Barrack on NTV also highlights how the United States continues to support the SDF. His comments differed from those of other officials, such as former ambassador James Jeffrey, who had described the United States' role in eastern Syria in less committed terms. Six years ago, key figures in Washington viewed the SDF as a temporary, tactical, and transactional partner.

Now, Barrack has called the SDF an ally and emphasized that members of Congress see support for them as important. He backs their integration into the new Syrian government’s forces. This marks a shift in tone, as significant as having the Pentagon, the United States State Department, and the White House aligned on Syria policy, unlike the fragmented approach seen between 2015 and 2019.

The United States' policy in Syria can now move forward because of this coordination, aiming to prevent a vacuum from forming along the Euphrates and to encourage stability. With each redeployment of United States forces, a “trust, but verify” approach remains essential to ensure progress.