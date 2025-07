Elderly Druze Sheikh dies after humiliation by Syrian HTS Sources close to the Sheikh confirm his death after a viral video circulated the internet showing Shahine, 80, being publicly humiliated by members of HTS in al-Tha'la.

Syrian security forces walk together along a street, after clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters resumed in the southern Druze city of Sweida early on Wednesday, in Sweida, Syria July 16, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/KARAM AL-MASRI )