'Our goal is a stable, civilian-governed Gaza,' CENTCOM spox. Tim Hawkins tells 'Post' He described the new Civil-Military Coordination Center in Israel as “a key mechanism” for ensuring that Gaza’s transition toward stability and civilian governance is both secure and sustainable.

US CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins speaks during an interview at the US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain's capital Manama on August 13, 2023. ( photo credit : MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images )