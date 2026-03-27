German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul accused Russia of helping Iran identify potential strike targets on Friday, saying President Vladimir Putin was hoping to use the Iran war as a distraction from his attack on Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at a G7 meeting in France, Wadephul also said he had spoken to United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to outline Germany's position, that it was willing to help play a role in the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities end.

"Putin cynically hopes that the escalation in the Middle East will divert our attention from his crimes in Ukraine," Wadephul said. "This calculation must not succeed. We see very clearly how closely the two conflicts are intertwined. Russia is evidently supporting Iran with information about potential targets."

Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Russia providing information on US forces in Middle East

Wadephul's comments follow a March 6 report from The Washington Post, citing three officials familiar with the issue, that Russia has been providing the Iranian regime with information used to target US military assets stationed in the Middle East.

According to the report, Russia provided Iran with the locations of US forces, including warships and aircraft, since the war with Iran broke out on February 28.