Hamas is using the instability created by the security situation in southern Lebanon and Iran to avoid advancing its disarmament compromises and gain political force in Gaza, a source from the security establishment warned on Wednesday.

According to the source, Hamas is taking advantage of Israel's focus on the Hezbollah situation and the US focus on the Iranian front to buy time and avoid progress on the political front.

The main strategy by the Hamas leadership seems to be collecting taxes, recruiting activists, and taking control of goods entering the Gaza Strip.

One of the sources added that Hamas is trying to create the appearance of giving up power, but in practice, even if forced, it will aim to control the new rulers of the Gaza Strip from the shadows.

The security source said this mirrors Hezbollah's strategy during the Hassan Nasrallah era, when they didn't seize direct control of Lebanon but had the political and military power to operate without repercussions from the government.

Hamas terrorists gather during a public event in Khan Younis, Gaza, on February 1, 2025. (credit: MOIZ SALHI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas rejects Board of Peace plan for Gaza

Hamas rejected the US-led Board of Peace's disarmament plan for the terror group and asked the board to make modifications to it, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The BoP's high representative, Nickolay Mladenov, and three other mediators were also present, the source added.

The BoP's plan is expected to last between 6 and 8 months, and the duration serves the organization's strategy of buying time, as elections in Israel and the midterm elections in the US will be held during this period, further diverting attention from the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, according to Walla, most senior Hamas officials left Qatar for Turkey and other countries after receiving "signals" that it was advisable for them to leave.

Qatari security forces tightened their measures to prevent targeted assassinations, and Hamas understood the clues amid fears of similar actions by the Israeli intelligence community.