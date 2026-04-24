Hamas is significantly recovering its capabilities under the cover of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, N12 News reported on Wednesday, citing an intelligence document.

The terror group is strengthening its military and civilian hold over the Strip while global attention is directed elsewhere, the outlet reported.

Hamas terrorists are accelerating the recruitment of new terrorists and taking control of goods entering the Gaza Strip, N12 said.

Developments with Israel's operations against Iran and Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon have allowed Hamas to buy time and rebuild, as well as avoid fulfilling its commitments according to the peace plan laid out by US President Donald Trump in October, the outlet wrote.

Gaza will return to 'square one' if Hamas terrorists not fully disarmed, demilitarized, security officials warn

Security officials have warned that without fully disarming and demilitarizing the terror group, the situation in the Gaza Strip will return to "square one," as it was before the October 7 massacre.

Hamas terrorists gather during a public event in Khan Younis, Gaza, on February 1, 2025. (credit: MOIZ SALHI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)