Hamas terrorists have been conducting training in areas of Turkey, Israel's public broadcaster KAN News reported on Thursday.

The operatives, who wear civilian clothing, regularly participate in training sessions on the use of small arms and tactics at public shooting clubs, as well as training in drone operations. They have even received official licenses to fly drones in Turkey, the report said.

The goal is reportedly to complete their training before transferring them to Lebanon, Jordan, and the West Bank in order to carry out attacks in future conflicts with Israel.

This is by no means the first instance of coordination between Turkey and Hamas.

An illustration of the flags of Turkey, Hamas, and Palestine. (credit: hapelinium/Shutterstock)

Israel clamps down on Iran-backed Hamas money-laundering network in Turkey

Last December, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) exposed an Iranian-sponsored money laundering network run by Hamas in Turkey.

According to an IDF statement, documents from the organization indicated that Hamas operates a network of money exchange involving Gazans located in Turkey, utilizing the country's financial institutions for terroristic purposes.

These Gazans, who manage to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars, are reportedly directly connected to Iran and to senior members of the Islamic regime.