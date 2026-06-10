The Kuwait Army announced it was intercepting hostile aerial targets after Iranian media reported Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait early Wednesday morning.

The IRGC also said they had targeted four sites at the US al-Azraq base in Jordan using long-range missiles, Iranian media reported.

The Guards said the targets included F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control center, and warned they were ready to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any further US attack.

Sirens also sounded in Bahrain early on Wednesday after Iran, according to Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior.

Axios Global Affairs Correspondent Barak Ravid cited a US official as saying that four ballistic missiles and several more drones were fired by Iran at US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The New York Times cited a US official as saying that while Iran launched multiple missiles and drones at various US bases in the Middle East, nearly all were intercepted and there have been no reports of US casualties or damages to the bases from the attacks.

Retaliation for US strikes

The strikes were in retaliation for US strikes launched on Tuesday evening, which struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

The strikes were described by CENTCOM as "self-defense strikes" and as "a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."