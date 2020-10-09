The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Assad: Return of Golan Heights is precondition to Israel-Syria peace

Assad also noted that negotiations are not currently taking place between Syria and Israel at the moment.

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 10:55
President Bashar al-Assad of Syria (photo credit: REUTERS)
President Bashar al-Assad of Syria
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said during an interview with Russian state media Thursday that any future agreement with Israel must entail a return of the Golan Heights to Syrian sovereignty.
Assad made the remarks during an interview with Russia's Rossiya Segodnya news agency, which was also noted in Syria's official SANA news agency.
"Our stance has been very clear since the beginning of peace talks in the 1990s ... when we said peace for Syria is related to rights and our right is our land," Assad said.
Assad stressed during the interview that Syria can only establish normal relations with Israel "only when we regain our land."
"We have seen no Israeli official who is ready to move one step forward toward peace," Assad said.
Assad also noted that negotiations are not currently taking place between Syria and Israel.
Israel and Syria have long had a fraught relationship marked by numerous wars in 1948 and 1967, when Israel captured the Golan Heights, in addition to 1973 and a large-scale battle in 1982.
During the 1990s, Israel and Syria held back channel discussions on a peace agreement at the height Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.
Amid the rise of Iranian influence in the region, and burgeoning Syria-Iran ties in the early 2000s, in addition to the Syrian Civil War beginning in 2011, Israel has had a tense relationship with the Syrian government, due to the latter's support for Hezbollah and allowing the Iranian military to operate and set up base in the country.



Tags Israel Golan Heights Peace Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by