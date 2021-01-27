B-52 bomber flies over Persian Gulf in message to Iran

It was the fourth mission into CENTCOM's area of operation in the last two months and the first deployment of the heavy bomber since Joe Biden’s inauguration last week. It came the same day that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi openly said that Israel was redrafting attack plans against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.According to reports, the heavy bomber flew from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana on Tuesday and made a continuous flight across Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and down the coastline near the United Arab Emirates and Qatar before turning around and returning to the US.

After the last deployment the Central Command said the bomber was sent to the Gulf to underscore America’s commitment to regional security and the ability to rapidly deploy to the region as needed.

"The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the US Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests," said Gen. Frank McKenzie, Commander, U.S. Central Command at the time. "We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack."

