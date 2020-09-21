The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bahrain king says accord with Israel not directed against any country

Sporadic street protests have broken out in Bahrain since it signed the accord with Israel earlier this month.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 17:05
A Palestinian man holds a crossed out poster depicting Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a protest against Bahrain's move to normalize relations with Israel, in the central Gaza Strip September 12, 2020. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A Palestinian man holds a crossed out poster depicting Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a protest against Bahrain's move to normalize relations with Israel, in the central Gaza Strip September 12, 2020.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Bahrain's move to establish ties with Israel was not directed against any entity or power but aimed to bring about a comprehensive peace in the Middle East, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday.
The king, in a cabinet statement reported by state news agency BNA, reaffirmed Bahrain's support for the Palestinians and for an Arab peace initiative drawn up in 2002 that offered Israel normalized ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to normalize ties with Israel but without a resolution of Israel's dispute with the Palestinians, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.
The accord called for "full diplomatic relations" but avoided the term normalization.
"Tolerance and co-existence define our true Bahraini identity...Our steps towards peace and prosperity are not directed against any entity or power, rather they are in everyone's interest and aim for good neighborliness," King Hamad said, quoted by BNA.
Sporadic street protests have broken out in Bahrain since it signed the accord with Israel earlier this month.
Bahrain was the only Gulf Arab state to witness a sizeable pro-democracy uprising in 2011, which it quashed with Saudi and Emirati help. The Sunni-ruled country accuses Shi'ite Muslim Iran of backing subversion, a charge Iran denies.


Tags Palestine UAE bahrain Palestinian normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The decision to halt protests during lockdown shows national solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by