Biden jokes he will run over reporter asking about Israel-Gaza violence

US President Joe Biden showed his characteristic humor on Tuesday when a reporter tried to pose a question about the continued violence between Israel and terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Walla news.

While Biden was in the process of test-driving a Ford electric vehicle, a reporter at the scene asked the president if he could give his statement on the situation while sitting in the car.

"Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question about Israel before you travel, since it is very important?" a reporter asked.

"No, unless you stand in front of the vehicle while I press the pedal," Biden responded, later adding that "[he] was just teasing."

The joke comes as international and domestic pressure is mounting on Biden to push Israel towards ceasing airstrikes against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Over the past week, a growing chorus of progressive Democratic lawmakers have been more vocal of their criticisms of Israel's relations with the Palestinians and Arab community of Israel.

Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, the third times since the IDF's Operation Guardians of the Walls began, saying that he supports a ceasefire in Gaza but not necessarily demanding it.

The United States has also been vetoing United Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at discussing the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza, with the third veto occurring this week.

Besides the support for Israel, US officials have also called on Israel and the IDF to avoid as much as possible more civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip as a result of airstrikes.