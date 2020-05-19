The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Borrell strongly urges Israel to refrain from West Bank annexation

A Friday video meeting of Foreign Ministers on the matter ended without any common agreement on action.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 19, 2020 09:48
A view shows the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank February 25, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A view shows the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank February 25, 2020.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Europe foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell strongly urged Israel not to annex portions of the West Bank in a statement he issued upon the formation of the 35th government that was sworn in this week.
“We strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory and would be, as such, contrary to International Law,” Borrell said on Monday.
He spoke in the aftermath of a Knesset pledge by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apply Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements and his statement to the government that he would soon ask it to approve such a plan.
‘We note with grave concern the provision – to be submitted for approval by the Israeli cabinet – on the annexation of parts of occupied Palestinian territories, as stated by the Prime Minister when presenting his government to the Knesset on 17 May and as envisaged in the coalition agreement signed earlier,” Borrell said.
He spoke out on the matter in a public message in which he welcomed the formation of Israel’s 35th government, even as he immediately attacked one of its key agenda items.
“We look forward to continuing working with the Israeli government in a constructive and comprehensive way, in the spirit of the longstanding friendship that binds us to Israel, in order to develop our relationship in all areas,” Borrell said. Among the partnership issues he listed were COVID-19 and educations as well as research and development.
He also pledged EU support to help reignite an Israeli-Palestinian peace process that included “meaningful negotiations between the two parties.”
The EU has consistently supported the Palestinian Authority’s position that a peace process must revolve around a two-state solution based at the pre-1967 lines. Israel is engaged in a US led peace process that does not involve the pre-1967 lines and calls instead for a Palestinian state on 70% of the West Bank.
“The EU and its Member States recall that they will not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians. The two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital for both States, is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region,” Borrell said.
While there is common EU understanding with regard to a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines, the 27-member states are divided on whether to sanction Israel over annexation. It has not even gained consensus to issue a strongly worded statement on the matter.
A Friday video meeting of Foreign Ministers on the matter ended without any common agreement on action.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also alluded to his country’s displeasure at Israeli annexation moves, when he issued a congratulatory note to Israel. Canada has been a staunch Israeli ally.
“Canada and Israel share a long history as close friends, as well as partners in international organizations,” Trudeau said noting that the two countries benefiting from a free trade treaty.
“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the new Israeli government to further strengthen the close relationship enjoyed by our two countries,” Trudeau said. Then he added that "in these times of uncertainty, our commitment to international law and the rules-based international order is more important than ever.”
It’s presumed that the statement alludes to annexation, which many in the international community hold would be contrary to international law.
Jordan, which vehemently opposes annexation was much more blunt, noting that it Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi had spoken with his Norwegian and Danish counterparts. The conversations were part of a Jordanian initiative to obtain international opposition to Israeli annexation plans.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu jordan valley Annexation
