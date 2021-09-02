The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cairo Summit calls on Quartet, not US, to lead Israeli-Palestinian talks

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi hosted King Abdullah of Jordan and PA President Mahmoud Abbas in advance of next month's high level opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 20:42
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) poses with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II before their meeting ahead of the UN general assembly at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, September 2, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) poses with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II before their meeting ahead of the UN general assembly at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, September 2, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Quartet must replace the United States as the main broker any two-states peace talks with Israel, declared Egyptian, Jordanian and Palestinians leaders at the end of a trilateral summit in Cairo on Thursday.
They pledged to "work together to develop a vision to activate efforts to resume negotiations, and to work with brothers and partners to revive the peace process," according to a statement issued at the summit's end. 
It added that this would be done, "in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, and under the auspices of the International Quartet," which is composed of the United Nations, the European Union, Russia and the United States
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi hosted King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in advance of next month's high level opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 
The three leaders want to use that international platform to help revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process which has been frozen since 2014. 
The US has traditionally brokered that process, but unlike any of his predecessors in the last three decades, US President Joe Biden has not put forward any peace plan for a two-state resolution to the conflict.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has also said that peace talks are not possible at this time and has clarified specifically that he has no intention of meeting with Abbas.
Both the US and Israel have spoken of maintaining the status quo, until there are optimal conditions for a successful resolution to the conflict. 
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II before a meeting ahead of the UN general assembly at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, September 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II before a meeting ahead of the UN general assembly at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, September 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)
The PA has warned that this is a mistake and that action must happen now but with a Quartet-led process.  
Abbas received a boost of support for that view in Cairo when the three leaders at the end of the summit and declared the need for talks for two states at the pre-1967 lines with east Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.
The three leaders “affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian issue as the Arab’s major issue, and the firm positions of Egypt and Jordan in supporting the Palestinian people and their just and legitimate rights, foremost of which is their right to embody their independent, sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the summit statement explained.
It added that this should be done in accordance with past UN resolutions and the 2002 Arab peace initiative.
This kind of strategic move was the only way to achieve "regional and international peace and security" the statement explained and stressed that  "all efforts must be united to achieve it."
The summit statement rejected any "illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution" including "construction and expansion of settlements" as well as "land grabs, house demolitions and the displacement of Palestinians from their homes.”
The three leaders also “stressed the need to prevent the displacement of Palestinians from the neighborhoods of Jerusalem, especially Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, and to stop all unilateral measures that undermine peace efforts and the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy.”
It stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, such as the Temple Mount, known in Islam as al-Haram al-Sharif.
Jordan's special ties to the Temple Mount as expressed in the "historical Hashemite guardianship over the Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem" was also highlighted.
The leaders welcomed the efforts made by Egypt to stabilize the situation in Gaza in the aftermath of the 11-day war in May and to ensure reconstruction in the enclave. 
They called on the international community to exert its efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip or Israel allow for the enclave's basic and humanitarian needs to be met.
Prior to the summit, Abbas met separately with the Egyptian president and briefed him on the latest political developments, the internal Palestinian situation, and the general developments in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials said.
Abbas expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s tireless efforts and endeavors to support the Palestinian cause, the officials said.
Abbas also praised Egypt’s “historical role in this regard, and its stability and continuity with the aim of reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, which was recently manifested in the Egyptian active and key role” in ending the 11-day Gaza war.
Abbas and Sissi agreed to continue consultations and coordination on the Palestinian situation.
For his part, the Egyptian president affirmed Cairo’s continuation of its efforts in everything related to the Palestinian cause, in close coordination with the Palestinians, with the aim of helping the Palestinian people restore their legitimate rights.
Sissi also stressed the importance of uniting all efforts during the next stage of the peace process with Israel, according to Egyptian and Palestinian officials, who said that Egypt supports the Palestinian position towards the political settlement and push for the resumption of negotiations with Israel.
Sissi, the officials added, also expressed support for Palestinian unity and an increased role for the Palestinian Authority in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, as well as improving the humanitarian, living and economic conditions in the Strip.


