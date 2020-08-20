The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Can the Temple Mount be a trading card to entice the Saudis?

Saudi Arabia already enjoys custodianship of the Sacred Mosque, the Al-Masjid al-Ḥaram in Mecca, which is the holiest shrine in Islam.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 20, 2020 21:15
A general view of Jerusalem as seen from the Mount of Olives shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A general view of Jerusalem as seen from the Mount of Olives shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
US President Donald Trump didn’t even pause when asked by a reporter in Washington if Saudi Arabia would follow the United Arab Emirates, which last week signed a peace deal with Israel to normalize ties.
“I do,” he said on Wednesday.
Trump was so eager to answer that question from the White House podium he didn’t even wait for the reporter to finish before interrupting her in the affirmative.
It was as if the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan had not just hours earlier announced that his country had no intention of signing a peace deal with Israel prior to its withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines within the context of a final status agreement for a two-state solution with the Palestinians.
Trump’s son-in-law and Special Advisor Jared Kushner has been more cautious about Saudi Arabia, when predicting which countries might agree to recognize Israel prior to any deal with the Palestinians, noting that it would happen, but perhaps not right away.  
Former US Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk speculated on Twitter this week and then in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, that one way to get Saudi Arabia to the table, was to offer them some form of custodianship over Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif.
It was he clarified a speculative idea and not one which he would recommend.
Saudi Arabia already enjoys custodianship of the Sacred Mosque, the Al-Masjid al-Ḥaram in Mecca, which is the holiest shrine in Islam.
It is also custodian of the second holiest shrine, the Prophet’s Mosque, known as Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.
Saudi custodianship of the al-Haram al-Sharif, the third holiest site, would expand its role as the keeper of the Muslim faith.
It’s a role that the House of Saud has always sought, achieving success already a century ago, when it secured custodianship of the Mecca and Medina mosques from the Hashemites, who had previously held that role.
This special religious role is so important that Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, also referred to as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
Until after World War I, all three mosques had been controlled by the Hashemite, which now rule Jordan. The Hashemite Kingdom has maintained custodianship of the Al-Aksa Mosque in Jerusalem, a role that is enshrined in its 1994 peace treaty with Israel. The Trump peace plan, which was unveiled in January references maintenance of this role. 
But that has not prevented speculation, particularly in the media, that the Trump deal could include some role for Saudi Arabia in Jerusalem.
There are obviously other issues that could entice Saudi Arabia, such as advanced military weapons or assurances with regard to Iran. But the issue of Jerusalem, continues to resurface.
Jewish Agency Chairman Issac Herzog spoke of the possibly of a Saudi role in Jerusalem in 2018, when he was an MK, the Labor Party leader and Opposition Chairman.
Among the stumbling blocs to a Saudi-Israel deal,  philosophical division on Israel between King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).
MBS has spoken on the record about wanting ties with Israel. “In some ways he would like to have done what [the UAE] did,” Indyk said.
“What would it take for MBS to go to his father and say, ‘we should recognize Israel and have an open relationship like with the UAE,” Indyk speculated.
“I imagine he would go to his his father and say, ‘I got you Jerusalem Dad. Your forefathers kicked the Hashemites” out of the mosque of Mecca and Medina, Indyk said drawing out an imaginary conversation between the two men.
MBS would tell his father he would work with “Jared Kushner to get you control of the third holiest mosque, and we’ll kick the Hashemites out of there. As well” Indyk said.
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Jordan are already tense, Indyk said,
Among the fears of a Saudi custodianship in Jerusalem, is that it would be seen as such a stunning defeat on the Jordanian street that it would unseat the moderate Hashemite kingdom. It could also threaten to dissolve the 1994 peace deal with Israel.
Still would not be unusual for Trump to push forward with a Temple Mount offer to Saudi Arabia, Indyk said.
“These guys [the Trump administration] are operating here from their experience with New York real estate deals, where might makes right,” Indyk said. Trump “tends to take rash steps on the basis of instincts rather than careful deliberation, he added.
Jordan is weak, dependent on Israel and the US for its security, Indyk said.
But he cautioned that such a move would be very dangerous. It “would be a security risk for Israel. It would be madness from Israel’s perspective,” Indyk said.
Such a move, “could easily blow up. My experience is stay away from Jerusalem. Do not touch it,” Indyk warned.
Retired IDF Brig.-Gen. Mike Herzog, who is an International fellow at the Washington Institute, said the idea of a Saudi role has come up numerous times during past peace process, including under former US President Bill Clinton and within the context of the 2002 Arab Peace plan.
Even as far back 1967, in the aftermath of the Six-Day War, former Defense Minister Moshe Dayan spoke of the possibility of a Saudi flag in the area of the Temple Mount.
The Saudis want to play a role in Jerusalem, but it is not clear that they want to replace the Jordanians as custodians of the Temple Mount, Herzog said.
“I am not sure the US or the Trump administration will offer them custodianship, which would mean changing the Trump [peace] plan. But they could offer them some kind of a role in other ways,” he said.
Saudi Arabia could be involved in the endeavor to bring Muslim worshippers to Jerusalem from Arab countries, Herzog speculated.
Or Saudi Arabia could be given an opportunity to invest in east Jerusalem, particularly in lieu of Turkey which has been very active with regard to east Jerusalem real estate, Herzog said.
Another idea would be a Muslim council that would be involved in the Temple Mount, separate from the Jordanian custodianship from the Islamic Wakf, which is in charge of the site, Herzog said.
“Saudi Arabia could have a leading role in such a council,” Herzog said. It could be tasked with renovation at the site.
“I assume both Israeli and the US would like to find the right balance between Saudia Arabia and Jordan,” he added.


Tags Peace Temple Mount saudi arabia saudi arabia and israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by