The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Clashes erupt in Yemen's Hodeidah as pro-coalition forces cede ground to Houthis

Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates announced they were redeploying from around Yemen's main port in the west, with no advanced notice.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 11:38
A view of an arch damaged by clashes is seen on the outskirts of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen November 13, 2021. Picture taken November 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MANAL QAED)
A view of an arch damaged by clashes is seen on the outskirts of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen November 13, 2021. Picture taken November 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MANAL QAED)
Yemen's warring sides clashed south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah late on Saturday after Iranian-backed Houthi fighters moved into territory ceded by forces allied to a Saudi-led coalition, military sources and witnesses said.
Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates had on Friday announced they were redeploying from around Yemen's main port in the west, a move which a UN monitoring mission and the government said they had no advance notice of.
The Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, who hold Hodeidah city, had in 2018 agreed to a United Nations-sponsored pact for a truce in Hodeidah that largely held and a troop withdrawal by both sides, stalled since 2019.
Coalition warplanes launched airstrikes on the Al Faza area south of Hodeidah as Houthi fighters battled UAE-backed forces until midnight, two military sources and residents said.
Al Faza lies 15 km (9 miles) from coalition-held Al-Khokha, to which hundreds of Yemenis have fled after the Houthi advance.
A view of a building damaged by clashes is seen on the outskirts of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen November 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MANAL QAED) A view of a building damaged by clashes is seen on the outskirts of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen November 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MANAL QAED)
A UN mission overseeing the Hodeidah pact, UNMHA, on Saturday urged both sides to ensure the safety of civilians, saying it "was not informed in advance of the movements".
The internationally recognized government's team for UNMHA said in a statement it also had no prior knowledge and warned that Houthi advances would be "a glaring violation" of the pact.
It was not clear if the withdrawal in Hodeidah was linked to what the Saudi-led alliance had described as a redeployment in south Yemen, where sources said the Saudi military had left the main base in Aden, the interim seat of government.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, in an interview with France 24 TV on Saturday, reiterated a coalition denial that the Saudi military was withdrawing, saying "there continues to be strong support for the government of Yemen and (coalition) forces".
The alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa. The conflict is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
Washington is pressing Riyadh to lift a coalition blockade on Houthi-held ports, a condition from the group for ceasefire talks.
Hodeidah is the main entry point for commercial goods and aid flows and a lifeline for millions facing starvation in what the UN describes as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. 


Tags Iran saudi arabia yemen houthi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ben & Jerry's: Kashrut made political - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new budget is as sound as a shekel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by