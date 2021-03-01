Coronavirus: Palestinians decry ‘favoritism’ in PA vaccinations

Palestinian civil society organizations on Monday called for the formation of a commission of inquiry into the Palestinian Authority’s handling of the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus

The call came in response to allegations that vaccines that arrived in the West Bank were being distributed “outside the framework of a clear and published plan.”

Some Palestinians complained that the vaccines that were delivered to the PA were given only to a small number of people, including those with connections to the PA government.

The civil society organizations said that the commission of inquiry should hold to account those responsible for “bypassing the rules” for the distribution of the vaccines.

They stressed the need for the PA to adopt the principle of transparency in its management of the pandemic to avoid problems that may arise during the distribution of the vaccines, including favoritism and abuse of power.

“The government’s current approach of ignoring demands to adhere to the principle of transparency of information related to the vaccine’s distribution plan and its failure to publish the names of those who received the vaccine will pave the way for favoritism,” the organizations said.

“The government’s failure to publish the details of the vaccine procurement process, the supplier companies, the details of the budgets and the dates set for receiving it, and the continued inconsistency in information and statements, indicates the weakness of the process of managing the fight against COVID-19.”

The organizations warned that the “unorganized distribution of the vaccines and the absence of a clear plan will have severe repercussions on Palestinian society.”

They further urged PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to form a special committee of experts to develop a vaccine distribution plan based on clear criteria and accurate databases and publish all information related to contracts for the purchase of vaccines.