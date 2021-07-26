The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Death to the dictator!': Anti-government protests reach Tehran - report

Video shared on social media showed protesters marching down the streets of Tehran chanting "Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, I will sacrifice my life for Iran."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 26, 2021 15:09
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Protests that broke out in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran in recent weeks amid water shortages seemed to spread to Iran's capital on Monday, with video reportedly from the scene showing masses of protests chanting slogans against the Iranian government.
Video shared on social media showed protesters marching down the streets of Tehran chanting "Death to the dictator" and "Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, I will sacrifice my life for Iran."

The Iranian Mehr News Agency reported on Monday that shopkeepers began protesting after an hours-long power outage in parts of Tehran. A spokesman for the electricity provider stated that the power outage was caused by excessive power consumption in a building in the area.
According to Kayhan London, demonstrations took place in multiple locations in Tehran in the afternoon. So far, no clashes have been reported.
The report by Kayhan London claimed that mobile internet in Tehran was severely disrupted after the protests broke out and electricity in some areas was cut off. Iran has been suffering from blackouts amid the summer heat and deteriorating infrastructure.
Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, expressed support for the protests on Twitter on Monday, writing "The young protesters in #Tehran display the Iranian people’s firm resolve to establish democracy and national sovereignty. #IranProtests"
Protests which began in Ahvaz in light of a severe water shortage have quickly spread throughout the Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran and other areas in recent weeks, although Monday was the first day in which protests took place in Tehran.
Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised to open dams to help alleviate the water shortage, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.
Deaths and injuries have been reported in southwestern Iran amid a heavy crackdown by Iranian security forces on the protests. Internet and electricity in the area have reportedly been disrupted as well. Protests were reported in Ahvaz last year as well due to the cut-off of drinking water int the area.
Ahvaz has been the site of anti-government protests in the past, including large protests in November 2019 after a local poet who was known for his criticisms of the Iranian government died and rumors spread that he was poisoned by security forces.
The protests in 2019 spread throughout Iran, with hundreds killed and thousands arrested as Iranian security forces violently cracked down on protesters. Internet access was shut off in many areas.
Ahvaz is the regional capital of the ethnically diverse southwestern Khuzestan province, home to most of Iran's Arabs.


