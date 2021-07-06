Defense Minister Gantz sends proposal for humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has sent a proposal for humanitarian aid to Lebanon through UNIFIL, his ministry announced on Tuesday.

The move comes after Gantz has repeated several times in recent weeks that Israel is willing to offer assistance to Lebanon which is suffering from a worsening economic crisis that the World Bank says is one of the world’s worst financial crises since the 1850s.

Violence and protests have been breaking out around the country as basic services collapse.

According to an assessment released by UNICEF on Monday, 77% of Lebanese households don’t have enough money to buy food. The country’s medicine importers have warned that they have run out of hundreds of essential drugs. Electricity outages and gas shortages are commonplace and the Lebanese Armed Force announced it is offering tourists helicopter rides for $150 dollars in order to make money.

Speaking at the ceremony to award Israel’s security prize on Monday, Gantz said that “As an Israeli, as a Jew and as a human being, my heart aches seeing the images of people going hungry on the streets of Lebanon. Israel has offered assistance to Lebanon in the past, and even today we are ready to act and to encourage other countries to extend a helping hand to Lebanon so that it will once again flourish and emerge from its state of crisis.”

In a speech on Sunday marking the opening of Israel’s first monument to the Southern Lebanon Army, which fought alongside the IDF during Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000, Gantz offered assistance.

“Israel has offered to help Lebanon in the past, and today as well, we are prepared to work to help it grow and get out of this crisis,” he said.

On Tuesday Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the country is a few days away from a "social explosion,” and called on the international community to save the country.

Diab, in a speech after a meeting with several ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Beirut, also said his government could not re-start talks with the International Monetary Fund and only a new cabinet could do that.

"This government does not have the right to resume negotiations with the IMF to implement the recovery plan set by the cabinet, for this entails obligations on the next government that it may not endorse," he said.

Lebanon has not responded to Gantz’s offers or the proposal sent to UNIFIL, but due to the long-standing enmity between the two sides, Beirut expected to refuse the help.

After a huge explosion devastated Beirut last August, killing dozens and injuring thousands, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon and instructed the National Security Council to contact former UN special envoy for the Middle East peace process Nickolay Mladenov to find out how Israel could help.

Gantz and other Israeli officials reiterated Israel’s offer for aid at the time and hospitals in Haifa and northern Israel said that they were ready to provide assistance, but Lebanon refused.