The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Due to COVID, MidEast conflict-prone reputation hits construction sector

In the 2021 Global Constructions Disputes survey, the region leads the world in average value, length of contract disagreement

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 21, 2021 09:21
People work at a construction site in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the West Bank July 1, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
People work at a construction site in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the West Bank July 1, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Middle East might be the most geopolitically conflict-ridden region but this also extends to the realm of construction. The 2021 Global Construction Disputes Report recently released by Arcadis, a Netherlands-based design, engineering and management consulting company, recorded its highest average value of contract disagreements globally since the annual report started being compiled a decade ago. The disputes were attributed mostly to pandemic-related increases in costs, with the Middle East having the worst record of any region.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
COVID-19 created significant impacts including restricted movement of labor, additional health and safety measures, supply chain delays and challenges across the region, and suspension of projects in areas such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Kuwait,” the report said.
The average contract dispute amount globally was $54.26 million in 2020, up from $30.7 million in 2019. In the Middle East, the average value of challenged contract impunities was $86 million in 2020, up from $62 million the year before. However, the Middle East’s current figure is still lower than its all-time high of $91 million, in 2017.
The average construction dispute length worldwide fell from 15 months in 2020 to 13.4 months in 2019. The Middle East also saw a drop in average dispute length from 17 to 15.5 months in the same time period. However, 15.5 months is still longer than the average in any other region in the world.
In further regional coronavirus news, Tehran declared on June 14 that it had greenlighted the state-produced COVIran Barekat coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
The Emirati state-sponsored news agency WAM reports that the UAE has started its second round of coronavirus inoculations for 12,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan using the Sinopharm vaccine. Domestically, Abu Dhabi is now offering its citizens a third dose of the Chinese-manufactured vaccine over concerns of its efficacy.
Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on June 16 that a cohort of Russian health experts was flying to Turkey midweek to determine whether the COVID situation on the ground was safe enough to re-establish commercial travel with Istanbul, according to the state-sponsored news agency TASS.
In Muscat, Oman, officials said on June 16 that medical experts had discovered three cases of what is popularly known as “black fungus.” The uncommon, serious and possibly life-threatening infection can be added to the long list of health complications stemming from coronavirus. The announcement marks the first documented case of black fungus in the Gulf Cooperative Council countries.
The Associated Press reported earlier this week that doctors in Oman were concerned about running out of intensive care unit beds amid a surge in the Delta variant, and now notes that the number of COVID-19 infections has surged over threefold in the past 30 days with 2,000 new cases.
Oman recently saw the greatest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, crowding some medical centers to the point that they were unable to accept any new patients.
In Jordan, Roya News reported on June 16 that a 14-month study which May 31 showed one COVID-19-related death for every 78 cases. According to the study’s author, Ma’an Addasi, the Hashemite kingdom ranks fourth in the Arab world in number of coronavirus cases per million population and third in deaths from coronavirus per million population. The other Arab countries’ rankings were not listed for this measure.

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.


Tags Jordan saudi arabia construction UAE Coronavirus Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Decision to investigate Meron tragedy took too long - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by