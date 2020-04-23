Egypt sends medical equipment to aid US hospitals

Egypt sent a military aircraft stocked with medical supplies and equipment on Tuesday, to help US hospitals facing shortages.

The C-130 plane, which landed at Andrews Air Base in Maryland, had diagnostic and testing equipment aboard, including laboratory equipment, sample collection tubes, swab kits, and personal protective equipment, including gowns, masks and surgical caps.

Egypt also sent medical consumables and disinfection products.

The Egyptian Embassy to the US said in a statement that while their country "has not been immune from the substantial economic, social and health effects of this pandemic, Egypt's support to the US during these challenging times emanates from its deep appreciation of the special partnership shared by both countries for decades and the longstanding friendship between the Egyptian and the American people."

Egyptian Ambassador Yasser Reda was at Andrews Air Base to supervise the delivery and expressed hope that the supplies "could alleviate some of the pressure in areas that face shortages," the statement reads.

Egyptian flags were printed on the packages dispatched to the US, along with the message: "From the Egyptian people to the American people."

Egypt is the second-largest recipient of US foreign aid after Israel. In 2017, then-secretary of state Rex Tillerson suspended the aid, saying Cairo's human rights record didn't meet standards set by Congress.

The following year, the Trump administration released $195 million in military aid to Egypt, due to its counterterrorism efforts.