The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Egypt worried about Hamas-Turkey close ties

Egypt has demanded that Turkey stay away from issues the Egyptians are dealing with, including efforts to end the dispute between Hamas and the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 13:08
Palestinian Hamas supporters kiss a poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a Hamas rally in support of Erdogan's government against a coup attempt (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Palestinian Hamas supporters kiss a poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a Hamas rally in support of Erdogan's government against a coup attempt
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Egypt has expressed reservations about Hamas’s close ties with Turkey.
The Egyptian stance was relayed to Hamas officials who arrived in Cairo this week for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on ways of easing tensions between the two sides.
The Saudi Al-Arabiya television network said that the Egyptians were unhappy with the ongoing rapprochement between Hamas and Turkey. 
Egypt has demanded that Turkey stay away from issues the Egyptians are dealing with, including efforts to end the dispute between Hamas and the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction.
Last month, Fatah and Hamas officials met in Istanbul, Turkey, for talks aimed at achieving unity between the Palestinian rival parties and holding long overdue elections for the Palestinian Authority presidency and parliament.
The Fatah-Hamas reconciliation talks in Istanbul were seen by some Palestinians as an attempt by Turkey to replace Egypt as the major mediator between the two parties. Previous Fatah-Hamas reconciliation talks were held in Cairo under the auspices of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service.
“Egypt does not want to see Turkey play a significant role in the Palestinian arena,” said Palestinian political analyst Mu’taz Jaber. “The Egyptians are also unhappy with the Palestinian Authority and Fatah for trying to strengthen their relations with [Turkish President Recep Tayyib] Erdogan.”
Relations between Egypt and Turkey have been strained since 2013, mainly due to Erdogan’s support for former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who was affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. In addition, Erdogan denounced Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as an “illegitimate tyrant.”
Earlier this week, a Hamas delegation headed by Saleh Arouri arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on ways of easing tensions between the two sides, a possible prisoner exchange with Israel and achieving Palestinian national unity, Palestinian sources said.
“The Egyptians informed Hamas that Cairo was pursuing its efforts to reach a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel,” according to the Al-Arabiya report.
The visit of the Hamas officials to Cairo came days after the British newspaper The Times revealed that Hamas has set up a secret headquarters in Turkey for carrying out cyberwarfare and counter-intelligence operations. The headquarters in Istanbul were set up about two years ago and are separate from Hamas’s offices in the city which deal mainly with coordination and funding, according to Western intelligence sources. The unit is directed by Hamas’s military leadership in the Gaza Strip and was opened without the knowledge of the Turkish government, The Times added.
The secret headquarters are also reportedly responsible for the purchasing of equipment that can be used for the manufacture of weapons, and coordinating cyber-operations against Hamas’s enemies, including the Palestinian Authority.
In August, the British newspaper The Telegraph revealed that Turkey has granted citizenship to senior operatives of a Hamas terrorist cell. The paper said that at least one of 12 senior Hamas members, who are using Turkey as a base of operations, has received Turkish citizenship and an 11-digit identity number.
Seven of the 12 operatives have received Turkish citizenship, as well as passports, while the other five are in the process of receiving them, the paper said. It quoted a senior source as saying: “These are not foot soldiers but the most senior Hamas operatives outside of Gaza. [They] are actively raising funds and directing operatives to carry out attacks in the present day. The Turkish Government gave in to pressure by Hamas to grant citizenship to its operatives, thereby allowing them to travel freely, endangering other countries that have listed Hamas as a terror group.”


Tags Egypt Gaza Hamas Turkey gaza strip
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by