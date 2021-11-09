The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Egyptian FM Shoukry: 'Dispelling ideas of potential threat is the way'

Speaking about Egypt’s role, Shoukry said that his country has tried to fill that gap through collaborations with the US and the EU.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 20:15
EGYPT’S FOREIGN MINISTER Sameh Shoukry attends a press conference in Paris on March 11. (photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Sameh Shoukry, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, said on Tuesday that Egypt has welcomed the Abraham Accords as a positive development, “one that should be encouraging of Israel to proceed to engage in peace negotiations.”
The Foreign Minister spoke with Ambassador James Jeffrey at the Wilson Center, as part of his visit to Washington. “The potential of regional integration, the disappearance of the perceived threat, is, I'm sure, reinforcing to the approach towards resolving the Palestinian Israeli conflict, definitively and finally,” he said.
“Egypt led the way, more than 40 years ago and creating peace opened the door for Jordan and, subsequently, unfortunately much later, came the Abraham words, which is again in the same line,” Shoukry continued. “We believe that dispelling the ideas of a potential threat is the way forward to achieve comprehensive peace across the region, and we hope that it will have that impact, but we recognize and have recognized over the last two years that there is a lack of engagement on both of the Israeli and the Palestinian side.”
Speaking about Egypt’s role, Shoukry said that his country has tried to fill that gap through collaborations with the US and the EU. “And we have also tried to fill some of that vacuum and reassure the Palestinians that there is a commitment on the part of the international community to uphold the parameters of the peace agreement,” he added.
Shoukry noted that Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France established the Munich group, “and met to reiterate what we deemed as the international community's commitment to the peace process, and we continue to have discussions with our Israeli friends related to the importance of moving ahead on the peace negotiations to finally end the conflict […] on the basis of a two-state solution.”
EGYPTIAN FOREIGN Minister Sameh Shoukry (right) meets with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at Tahrir Palace in Cairo on Sunday. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)EGYPTIAN FOREIGN Minister Sameh Shoukry (right) meets with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at Tahrir Palace in Cairo on Sunday. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
“We certainly do not do this as a matter of pressure, but we do so as a matter of conviction,” he emphasized. “We know very well that the peace will not be achieved except if those involved have that conviction, that it is in their best interest to reach an agreement and to settle this conflict definitively.”
“We will do everything possible to enhance them to pursue this objective,” he added, but the final analysis is that it is up to the partners.”
“We've had an in-depth discussion with the Israeli prime minister, with the Israeli foreign minister, and we'll continue to have these discussions, and we will hopefully find ways to reinforce the importance of final resolution of the conflict as a matter of opening the doors for regional cooperation for both economic, but also in the security dimension,” Shoukry concluded. 


