Egyptian LGBT activist Sarah Hegazi dies in Canada, suicide suspected

במכתב ההתאבדות נכתב: "לאחיותיי, ניסיתי לשרוד אך כשלתי, סלחו לי...לעולם, היית אכזר אלי עד מאוד, אבל אני אסלח" שרה חיג'אזי, פעילה חברתית מצרית שבעבר נעצרה ועברה עינויים בכלא לאחר שהניפה את דגל הקהילה הגאה, התאבדה בקנדה לפי דיווחים שונים.שרה יצאה לקנדה לאחר שחרורה מהכלא בינואר 2018במכתב ההתאבדות נכתב: "לאחיותיי, ניסיתי לשרוד אך כשלתי, סלחו לי...לעולם, היית אכזר אלי עד מאוד, אבל אני אסלח" pic.twitter.com/2VxhEeBA09 June 15, 2020 Egyptian LGBT activist Sarah Hegazi, who was arrested and tortured in 2018 after waving a Rainbow flag during a Mashrou' Leila rock concert, was found dead on Monday in Canada, the country in which she sought asylum due to her persecution, Ynet reporter Daniel Salami reported on Monday.

The Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila is famous for its innovative Arab rock music as well as for its lead singer Hamed Sinno living openly as a gay man.



Sara Hejazy. A breeze. A smile. A big heart. A brave soul. And an Egyptian lesbian woman & LGBTQ activist. Arrested & tortured by Sisi‘s security agencies in 2017. yesterday she took her own life in exile in Canada. Rest in peace. We will never submit. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/E5MTy7k7iS June 14, 2020 Hegazi, who was a communist and an LGBT activist in her native Egypt, was jailed for her act and fined 200 Egyptian pounds ($113). She viewed the current regime of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as “oppressive”.



News of her death circulated quickly on social media, with Sinno writing about it on his social media account.



"For your soul's freedom," he wrote.

“To my sisters, I tried to survive but failed, forgive me,” she wrote in a suspected suicide letter.