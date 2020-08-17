The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Erdan reveals Hezbollah’s route into Israel

The photo, made public for the first time on Monday, shows evidence of the five terrorists crossing from Lebanon to the area of Mount Dov in Israel via the Blue Line.

By LAHAV HARKOV, SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 17, 2020 19:28
IDF-UNIFIL Joint Investigation over Hezbollah terrorist infiltration into israel
IDF-UNIFIL Joint Investigation over Hezbollah terrorist infiltration into israel
(photo credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN)
Intelligence material Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan sent to the UN Security Council members shows the route Hezbollah terrorists took in infiltrating Israel last month.
The photo, made public for the first time on Monday, shows evidence of the five terrorists crossing from Lebanon to the area of Mount Dov in Israel via the Blue Line, the border between the countries. The IDF thwarted the attack and there were no Israeli casualties.
This is contrary to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s claim that Hezbollah did not cross into Israel.
Erdan said that "Hezbollah's terrorist operations, which violate Security Council resolutions, could lead to disaster and wreak havoc on Lebanon.”
“The role of the UNIFIL force is to prevent these operations and to prevent Hezbollah from turning southern Lebanon into its own terrorist base,” Erdan said. “If UNIFIL is unable to fulfill this mission, then its existence should be in doubt."
Erdan's letter came as the Security Council discusses the extension of UNIFIL's mandate, which expires at the end of this month.
Israel and the US have been working together to modify the UNIFIL mandate to make it more effective, including broadening its access and oversight capabilities in areas where Hezbollah operates.
UNIFIL’s mandate since the 2006 Second Lebanon War has been to help the Lebanese Armed Forces maintain the Lebanese government's sovereignty in the area.


