The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Erdan urges UNSC to condemn Hezbollah for military build-up

"Hezbollah's continued military build-up has the potential to lead to serious consequences," Erdan wrote the UN Security Council.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 18:50

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 19:33
Israeli Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israeli Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
WASHINGTON – Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan sent a letter on Wednesday to the representatives of UN Security Council members, urging them to hold Hezbollah accountable for violations of resolution 1701. Erdan’s letter comes at the heels of an upcoming discussion at the council on Monday regarding the implementation of the resolution.
“As clearly documented in Israel’s past letters to the Security Council, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, continues to augment, unimpeded, its presence and military entrenchment in UNIFIL’s area of operation and along the Blue Line,” Erdan wrote. “Perhaps the most alarming aspect of these efforts is Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile development program, which is carried out in blatant violation of Security Council Resolutions including 1701 and 1559,” he wrote.
He went on to argue that by purposely concealing its weapons and ammunition warehouses in the midst of civilian population centers in southern Lebanon, “Hezbollah and its malign activities pose a threat not only to Israel and its citizens, but also to the people of Lebanon.”
These violations, Erdan wrote, have persisted even after the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate of August 28, 2021.
A MAN RIDES a motorbike past a picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, last year. (credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS) A MAN RIDES a motorbike past a picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, last year. (credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)
“The obstruction of UNIFIL’s movement in essence allows Hezbollah to continue its military buildup in southern Lebanon unencumbered, threatening the safety and security of both Israelis and Lebanese civilians,” the letter reads.
“The recurring violent assaults against UNIFIL forces and their restriction of movement are not random or isolated episodes,” he continued. “Rather, they are deliberate attacks that are part of a broader strategy designed to limit the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping troops in the area. It is critical that the Security Council be provided with proper and credible information and tools in order to fully comprehend the gravity of the situation and its implications on UNIFIL’s ability to carry out its mandate.”
The ambassador added a map titled “Hezbollah’s Presence and Activity in Southern Lebanon” to his letter, which illustrates the heavy restrictions that Hezbollah and the Lebanese Armed Forces place upon UNIFIL’s freedom of movement and access, Erdan said.
“This map demonstrates the clear correlation between the areas to which UNIFIL is repeatedly denied access, and the areas in which Hezbollah conducts its terrorist activities. Notably, these areas include the six cross-border assault tunnels that Hezbollah dug from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory, which were exposed by the IDF in 2018,” the letter reads.
The ambassador noted in his letter that UNIFIL has yet to be granted permission to visit these sites.
“I would like to reiterate that Hezbollah’s continued military build-up and harmful activities have the potential to lead to serious consequences, including the renewal of large-scale hostilities between the parties,” he explained. “Israel attaches great importance to the stability of Lebanon and is not interested in any escalation of the situation. At the same time, we will not accept any violation of our sovereignty and will take all necessary steps to protect our citizens.”
Erdan called on the members of the Security Council to condemn the violations “in no uncertain terms, and to remain seized of these matters in their deliberations.” He asked again that the Security Council grant UNIFIL “the power and the tools necessary to effectively and to fully implement its mandate.”


Tags Israel Hezbollah gilad erdan Middle East UN Security Council
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by