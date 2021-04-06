The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Etihad launches first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel

Aboard the flight were Ambassador to the UAE Eitan Na’eh and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 6, 2021 13:45
Etihad Airways Flight EY598 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Etihad Airways Flight EY598
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The first-ever scheduled commercial flight to Israel from Abu Dhabi departed on Tuesday.
Etihad Airways Flight EY598, which took 3 hours and 20 minutes, was the first of United Arab Emirates’ second-largest flag-carrier’s planned regular flights between the Emirati capital and Tel Aviv.

Aboard the flight were Ambassador to the UAE Eitan Na’eh and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja, as well as Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas.
All passengers and crew on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner were vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19. Passengers traveling with Etihad will also receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance, which was recently extended until September 30.

Passengers aboard the flight were given a certificate commemorating the first Etihad scheduled commercial flight to Tel Aviv.
The business and first-class sections on the plane were mostly full, but there were few passengers in coach, Emirati news site The National reported. Israel is still closed to tourists, but Israelis may visit Abu Dhabi without quarantining.
Na’eh tweeted in Arabic that he was “overwhelmed by emotions while on board the first flight inaugurated by the UAE's Etihad Airways between Abu Dhabi and Israel.
“This is an additional chapter in the historic fabric of the growing relations between the two countries,” Na’eh wrote.
The launch of the new route follows the peace and normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel that has seen the burgeoning of security, trade and political ties, including the opening of travel. Several airlines offered flights to Dubai, the largest city in the UAE, which is about a 90-minute drive from Abu Dhabi, before airport closures began earlier this year.
In October, Etihad launched a new Hebrew-language website for Israeli customers seeking to visit the UAE. It also landed its first plane in Israel with a special flight bringing a trade mission of tourism industry leaders, corporate decision-makers, travel agents, cargo agents and media representatives.
Zev Stub contributed to this report.


Tags COVID-19 flights UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a challenge for a divided Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by