Etihad launches first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel

The first-ever scheduled commercial flight to Israel from Abu Dhabi departed on Tuesday.Etihad Airways Flight EY598, which took 3 hours and 20 minutes, was the first of United Arab Emirates’ second-largest flag-carrier’s planned regular flights between the Emirati capital and Tel Aviv.
Aboard the flight were Ambassador to the UAE Eitan Na’eh and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja, as well as Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas.All passengers and crew on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner were vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19. Passengers traveling with Etihad will also receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance, which was recently extended until September 30.
Passengers aboard the flight were given a certificate commemorating the first Etihad scheduled commercial flight to Tel Aviv.The business and first-class sections on the plane were mostly full, but there were few passengers in coach, Emirati news site The National reported. Israel is still closed to tourists, but Israelis may visit Abu Dhabi without quarantining.Na’eh tweeted in Arabic that he was “overwhelmed by emotions while on board the first flight inaugurated by the UAE's Etihad Airways between Abu Dhabi and Israel.“This is an additional chapter in the historic fabric of the growing relations between the two countries,” Na’eh wrote.The launch of the new route follows the peace and normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel that has seen the burgeoning of security, trade and political ties, including the opening of travel. Several airlines offered flights to Dubai, the largest city in the UAE, which is about a 90-minute drive from Abu Dhabi, before airport closures began earlier this year.In October, Etihad launched a new Hebrew-language website for Israeli customers seeking to visit the UAE. It also landed its first plane in Israel with a special flight bringing a trade mission of tourism industry leaders, corporate decision-makers, travel agents, cargo agents and media representatives.Zev Stub contributed to this report.
#UAE's @etihad Airways inaugurates all-new #AbuDhabi-Tel Aviv route. Another step in the growing relations between the two countries. ✈️ https://t.co/5qONmt3M5g pic.twitter.com/YC29Aoqgop— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 6, 2021
مع سعادة السفير محمد الخاجة والسيد توني دوجلاس الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة الاتحاد للطيران والكابتن سليمان اليعقوبي نائب الرئيس لشؤون العمليات في اول رحلة تجارية بين أبوظبي وتل أبيب. pic.twitter.com/wlXCZnOSGN— Abdulla (@uae_6t) April 6, 2021
