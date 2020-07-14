EU builds for Palestinians in Area C, FMs speak against annexation

The European Union, Denmark and the Palestinian Authority signed an agreement to build 16 infrastructure projects for the Palestinians in Area C on Tuesday, with the EU reaffirming its opposition to Israel extending its sovereignty in that area.Area C is the part of the West Bank under Israeli control, according to the Oslo Accords. Any construction, including structures built for Palestinians, must be approved by the IDF, which governs it.annexation… as well as a list of possible actions in response to it, including the automatic triggers of all EU-IL agreements and the respective responsibilities of the [European] Commission.”“Time is short… We are concerned that the window to deter annexation is fast closing,” the foreign ministers wrote, saying a list of responses would “contribute to our efforts to deter annexation.”The foreign ministers of France, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Portugal and Malta signed the letter, Haaretz reported. Several diplomats confirmed the report.The Trump administration is still interested in promoting annexation in the upcoming month, an administration official told The Jerusalem Post.However, it is not expected to make a decision this week, the official said. The peace team, spearheaded by Special Adviser to the President Jared Kushner, is still discussing the details and the maps they would like to show Trump.With the two countries currently focused on domestic issues such as COVID-19, it would take a couple of weeks before Kushner’s team would take the matter to the president’s desk for a final decision, according to the official.Sources close to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a member of the joint US-Israel committee to determine where Israel would apply sovereignty, said he admitted that the US is not able to give any attention to the matter, Army Radio reported.Levin’s office would not confirm the quote, but said that Israel will not act without US approval.Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said on Tuesday that the Security Cabinet has not met once to discuss the potential ramifications of extending Israel law in the West Bank.“We need an organized process in which the security agencies’ analysis and the economic analysis will be heard,” Farkash-Hacohen said at a virtual conference on “The Price of Annexation” held by economic newspaper Calcalist. “Even something that is part of a plan that creates opportunities for the state must be executed at the best time so we will be exposed to minimal criticism.”MK Moshe Ya’alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) said at the same conference that Israel should stop talking about plans to annex portions of the West Bank, which only needlessly inflame the region.“We have to be quiet and not place Israeli politics into the mix,” he said.The only person who can determine whether or not there will be sovereignty is Trump, said Ya’alon, who is a former defense minister and former IDF chief-of-staff, positing that the US president “understands that there is a problem.”The EU has funded many illegal Palestinian projects in Area C, built without the IDF’s approval, in recent years. This construction is part of a 2012 Palestinian Authority plan to create Palestinian contiguity in the area, surrounding and isolating Israeli settlements. The EU announced its support for the plan that same year in a document called “Land Development and Access to Basic Infrastructure in Area C.”The new, €5.8 million EU-Denmark-PA agreement is to complete 16 “social infrastructure projects,” including schools, roads, multipurpose buildings, reservoirs and others, in 15 localities in Area C to benefit over 24,000 Palestinians.The latest EU construction plan in Area C comes after repeated European warnings against Israel extending its law to parts of the West Bank, as described in US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly announced his intention to make sovereignty moves this summer, though he has not specified what they would be. The plan would allow Israel to apply sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including all Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley, but Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz have discussed extending Israeli law to a more limited area.In a statement on the construction plan’s announcement, EU representative to Ramallah Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff said: “The EU considers Area C an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories... We will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by both sides, and we do not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the territories occupied since 1967.“We remain committed to a fair and negotiated two-state solution which is the only way to achieve peace, development and security,” he added.The EU diplomat’s comments came a day after 11 European foreign ministers asked EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to compile a list of concrete steps they could take if Israel extends its law to any part of the West Bank.The letter asked for “clarity on the legal and political implications of