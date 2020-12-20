The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

EU Parliament seeks targeted sanctions on Iran for killing of Afkari, Zam

Suspend diplomatic and economic relations with Iran, demand European politicians

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 20:37
Vigil held for Navid Afkari, a wrestler killed by the Iranian regime, in Toronto, Canada (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Vigil held for Navid Afkari, a wrestler killed by the Iranian regime, in Toronto, Canada
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The majority of European Parliament members on Thursday voted to condemn the Iranian regime’s violation of human rights and urged selective sanctions against the clerical regime.
According to the parliament’s statement, the MEPs “demand targeted EU measures against Iranian officials who have committed serious human rights violations, including the recent executions of Ruhollah Zam and Navid Afkari, as well as against those involved in gross human rights abuses, such as judges who have handed the death sentence to journalists, human rights defenders, political dissidents and activists.”
In September, the US government imposed sanctions on Iranian regime judicial and prison officials who carried out the execution of Afkari.
Iran’s regime executed Zam in December and Afkari in September for their peaceful protests against regime corruption and economic mismangement.
Afkari, a champion Greco-Roman wrestler, participated in demonstrations against the worsening economy in 2018.
Zam, a journalist, disclosed widespread regime corruption in his reporting.
The parliament statement added that the “MEPs strongly condemn the arbitrary detention, sentencing and, recently, return to prison of women human rights defender, lawyer and 2012 Sakharov Prize laureate Nasrin Sotoudeh in Iran. They urge Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release her and allow her to receive the healthcare she requires.”
The vote was approved by 614 MEPs in favor, 12 against and 63 abstentions.
Iran's parliament (Majlis) said, according to The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), "that the anti-Iran resolution made the Iranian lawmakers completely surprised and dissatisfied." The IRNA article added that" the Iranian legislators warned that the issuance of the resolution shows Europeans support US-imposed unilateral sanctions on the great nation of Iran, which is considered a disgraceful act."
A group of 24 members of the European Parliament last week urged the EU’s chief diplomat to suspend “all trade and diplomatic relations of the entire European Union” with Iran’s regime until Tehran releases Ahmad Reza Djalali to Sweden.
The letter to the EU’s foreign policy head Josep Borrell stated “we are extremely concerned about the death sentence given to the Swedish Iranian citizen, Dr. Ahmad Reza Djalali. The execution of Dr. Djalali was recently confirmed by the Supreme Court, and subsequently, he was transferred to the place of execution.”
The MEPs continued that "Dr. Ahmad Reza Djalali is a Swedish citizen and should have the full support of all EU member states… It is certain that demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Ahmad Reza Djalali, as well as a coordinated effort by the EU member states in taking a strong stance against the Iranian Regime's violation of human rights, would send a clear message to the regime's officials, to reconsider their behaviors and reaffirm their commitments to their international obligations.”
Jalali, a medicine researcher, relocated to Sweden. Iran’s regime arrested him in 2016 during his attendance at a scientific conference, which he was invited to by Tehran University. The regime sentenced him to death in 2017 for espionage.
Iranian-regime controlled television showed video of Jalali ostensibly confessing to providing information to the Mossad about Iran’s military establishment's nuclear scientists. Iran frequently shows forced confessions on state-controlled television.
The politicians’ letter was dated December 14 and was announced on December 17.


Tags Iran European Parliament Execution Navid Afkari
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by