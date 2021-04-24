The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Fatah, Hamas use Jerusalem unrest to deflect attention from own problems

The Palestinian factions are already competing for the title of the best “defenders of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque” against alleged Israeli efforts to “Judaize” the city.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 24, 2021 19:08
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019 (photo credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
(photo credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The Palestinian factions have succeeded in their effort to turn the dispute over the inclusion of Jerusalem in the upcoming Palestinian elections into a major theme of their electoral campaigns, which are set to begin on April 30.
The factions are already competing for the title of the best “defenders of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque” against alleged Israeli efforts to “Judaize” the city and alter the historical and legal status of the holy site.
The factions, specifically Fatah and Hamas, are also seeking to use the issue of Jerusalem as a distraction from the internal problems and challenges they are increasingly facing on the eve of the elections.
Israeli authorities, on the other hand, evidently underestimated the calls made by the factions and their leaders over the past few weeks to turn Jerusalem into a battlefield for “constant clashes” with the Israeli security forces and “settlers.”
The calls, mostly from Fatah and Hamas leaders, came in the context of a concerted Palestinian campaign to exert pressure on Israel to allow the elections to take place in Jerusalem. Israel has yet to spell out its position on the participation of Jerusalem Arabs in the vote.
The latest violence began on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when activists believed to be affiliated with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction attacked policemen stationed near the Old City of Jerusalem with fireworks, rocks and petrol bombs. Several Jewish passersby were also targeted.
The activists said they were protesting tough Israeli security measures, including a ban on gatherings of dozens of youths at the Damascus Gate stairways. But it was obvious from day one that the clashes were part of the the campaign to pressure Israel to allow the elections to take place in Jerusalem.
As the clashes became a daily phenomenon, some residents of east Jerusalem accused the activists of disrupting the Ramadan celebrations and prayers, which normally take place after the breaking iftar meal.
The residents complained that the clashes between the activists and the policemen have forced many of them to avoid praying at al-Aqsa Mosque or enjoy the Ramadan night festivities.
The demonstration organized last Thursday by far-Right Jewish activists outside the Old City, was used by the Fatah leadership as an excuse to escalate the violence. The demonstration was portrayed by the Fatah leadership as part of an attempt to “storm” the al-Aqsa Mosque and homes of east Jerusalem residents.
Fatah leaders and activists called on east Jerusalem residents to take to the streets to defend their homes and al-Aqsa Mosque against Jewish “settlers.”
The goal: to show that Fatah cares about Jerusalem and will not allow Israel to impose its own dictates on the Palestinians, especially regarding the inclusion of Jerusalem in the elections.
The issue of Jerusalem is of significant importance to the PA and Fatah leaders, particularly in light of accusations that they have done almost nothing to assist the Arab residents or “thwart Israeli conspiracies” against the city and the al-Aqsa Mosque.
In the past two days, PA and Fatah officials have been seeking to capitalize on the violence by depicting it as part of the Palestinian leadership’s “battle” to defend Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections, slated for May 22 and July 31 respectively.
“The battle that our great people are waging in Jerusalem is not an electoral battle to establish and exercise our legitimate democratic right inside the city, but rather a continuation of the battles that they are waging against the arbitrary measures practiced by the occupation against Muslim and Christian holy sites,” boasted Abbas Zaki, a prominent member of the Fatah Central Committee, the faction’s highest decision-making body.
Zaki’s statement, directed to Palestinian voters, is seen as part of an attempt by the Fatah leadership to take credit for the violence on the streets of Jerusalem. Moreover, it is seen as part of an attempt by Fatah to divert attention away from its own problems.
Fatah is running in the parliamentary election under three separate lists; one dominated by Abbas loyalists, a second led by Nasser al-Kidwa (a nephew of former PLO leader Yasser Arafat) and Fadwa Barghouti (wife of jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti), and a third belonging to exiled Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan.
The spilt is likely to have a negative impact on Fatah’s performance in next month’s elections and benefit its rivals in Hamas.
Abbas’s list, on the other hand, wants the electoral campaign to focus on Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular, thereby eclipsing inconvenient issues such as financial and administrative corruption in the PA.
The violence in Jerusalem may also serve as a good excuse for Abbas to postpone or even cancel the elections. Abbas is beginning to realize that he got himself into a precarious situation by calling new elections that are threatening to divide Fatah into several rival factions. He could now use the violence on the streets of Jerusalem to hold Israel responsible for obstructing the elections, especially if the clashes spread to the West Bank.
Hamas and the Gaza-based factions, meanwhile, are also trying to cash in on the Jerusalem riots ahead of the elections. The rockets fired into Israeli territory over the weekend were aimed to show the Palestinian public that these factions too are involved in the “battle” against Israel in Jerusalem.
With less than a month before the parliamentary election, Hamas and its allies in the Gaza Strip cannot afford a situation where Fatah appears to be standing alone in the fight over Jerusalem. Hamas has already turned the issue of Jerusalem into the major theme of its election campaign by naming its electoral slate “Jerusalem is Our Destiny.”
In a clear message to Palestinian voters, Hamas officials said that the violence in Jerusalem proves that the terror group’s strategy of “resistance” against Israel is the best way to “liberate” Jerusalem and prevent Israel from implementing its purported plan to “Judaize” the city. Hamas, in other words, is appealing to Palestinians to cast their ballots in favor of those who support the armed struggle against Israel, and not Abbas's Fatah, which conducts security coordination with Israel and is ready to return to the negotiating table.
Like Fatah, Hamas is also hoping to use the issue of Jerusalem as an excuse to divert attention away from its failed governance and policies. And like Fatah, Hamas wants the electoral campaign to focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, specifically Jerusalem, and not on its failure to improve the conditions of its constituents in the Gaza Strip.
But the rockets launched from the Gaza Strip were also aimed at sending a warning to Abbas not to call off the elections. Some Hamas officials have warned that such a move would be tantamount to “surrender to the Zionist enemy” and will solidify the division between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.


Tags Hamas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is IDF right to reform PTSD treatment for veterans? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by