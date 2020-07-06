Fatah leader pays respect to released Hamas prisoner

Jibril Rajoub , a senior official with the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction, on Monday visited a prominent Hamas activist who was released from Israeli prison last week.

The visit is seen by Palestinians as part of Rajoub’s effort to achieve reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas. Last week, Rajoub held a joint teleconference press interview with Saleh Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’s “political bureau,” who is based in Lebanon.

Rajoub and Arouri announced during the press conference their intention to work together to thwart Israel’s plan to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank and US President Donald Trump’s Peace for Prosperity vision for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Rajoub, Secretary-General of the Fatah Central Committee, led a delegation of Fatah officials who traveled to Jenin to congratulate Amjad Qabaha, 50, a senior member of Hamas’s military wing, Ezaddin al-Qassam, who was released last week after spending 18 years in Israeli prison for his role in terrorist activities during the Second Intifada.

Qabaha is a resident of the Palestinian village of Barta’a, located in the Jenin area. His brother, Wasfi Qabaha, is a former PA Minister of Prisoners Affairs and a prominent Hamas figure in the West Bank.

Last week, PA security forces broke up a small rally held in Jenin to welcome Amjad Qabaha, confiscating Hamas flags and detaining Palestinian journalist Tarek Abu Zeid.

The incident, which came hours after the Rajoub-Arouri press conference, drew an angry response from Hamas, whose representatives said it “violated the spirit of unity” emanating from the unprecedented encounter between the senior Fatah and Hamas officials.

A former commander of the PA Preventive Security Force in the West Bank, Rajoub previously served 17 years in Israeli prison for throwing a grenade at an Israeli army bus near Hebron. In 1985, he was one of 1,150 Arab prisoners freed in exchange for three Israeli hostages held by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command terrorist group headed by Ahmed Jibril.

Hamas had previously accused Rajoub and his Preventive Security Force of collaboration with Israel.

In 1988, Rajoub was arrested and deported to Lebanon for his activities during the First Intifada. From there, he travelled to Tunisia, where he was appointed as a senior adviser to Fatah deputy leader Khalil al-Wazir, better known as Abu Jihad. Rajoub was permitted to return to the West Bank after the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1994 between Israel and the PLO.

Palestinian sources said that by spearheading efforts to end the Fatah-Hamas rift, Rajoub was seeking to present himself as the unifier of Palestinians with the hope of improving his chances of succeeding PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The ostensible rapprochement between Fatah and Hamas is also designed to send a message to Israel and the US that the two parties are willing to lay their differences aside in order to confront Israeli-American “conspiracies” against the Palestinians.