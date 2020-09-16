Foreign affairs ministers from UAE, Bahrain welcome deal with Israel

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Mr. President, Mr. Prime Minister, and my friend, Abdullatif Zayani, distinguished guests: Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh.Let me start by conveying the best regards of the UAE people and the leadership, and especially of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, to you, Mr. President, and everyone gathered here today.I’ll continue my speech in Arabic, and I’m sure there will be translation to that.(As interpreted.) I stand here today to extend a hand of peace and receive a hand of peace. In our faith, we say, “O God, you are peace, and from you, comes peace.” The search for peace is an innate principle, yet, principles are effectively realized when they are transformed into action.Today, we are ready — we are already witnessing a change in the heart of the Middle East, a change that will send hope around the world. (Applause.)This — this initiative would not have been possible without the efforts of His Excellency President Donald Trump, and his team, who worked hard and sincerely for us all to reach here. Most notably, my counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; and Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States; and all those who are genuine about the principle of peace in the United States, who have strived to realize this major achievement. Thank you. (Applause.)Your Excellency Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, thank you for choosing peace and for halting the annexation of Palestinian territories, a decision that reinforces our shared will to achieve a better future for generations to come.Ladies and gentlemen, we are witnessing today, a new trend that will create a better path for the Middle East. This peace accord, which is a historic achievement for the United States of America, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates will continue to have a positive impact, as we believe that its reverberations will be reflected on the entire region.Every option other than peace would signify destruction, poverty, and human suffering. This new vision — which is beginning to take shape as we meet today for the future of the region, full of youthful energy — is not a slogan that we raise for political gain, as everyone looks forward to creating a more stable, prosperous, and secure future. (Applause.)At a time when science is prevailing, the region’s youth are looking forward to taking part in this great humanitarian movement. We are pleased that the United Arab Emirates will be part of the momentum towards stability and the growth of human potential in a new, civilized approach that opens wide the doors of opportunity for those who look forward towards peace, prosperity, and the future.Our societies today possess the foundation of modern human development, such as infrastructure, a solid economy, and scientific achievements that will enable them to advance the future of the Middle East.The United Arab Emirates believes that the role of the United States in the Middle East is positive. And this belief is evidenced by the accord that we are signing today at the White House, for which you have taken the lead and will remain a beacon in human history for all peace-loving people around the world.And as for us in the United Arab Emirates, this accord will enable us to continue to stand by the Palestinian people and realize their hopes for an independent state within a stable and prosperous region. This accord builds upon previous peace agreements signed by Arab nations with the State of Israel. The aim of all these treaties is to work towards stability and sustainable development.In this difficult year, when the world is suffering from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, my country, the United Arab Emirates, has reinforced its humanitarian commitments established by our nation’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed, who taught us that standing with others, regardless of the religious or ethnic affiliation, is a humanitarian duty and a firm principle. (Applause.)During this difficult time, the United Arab Emirates, my country, was able to launch the probe — a probe to Mars. The Hope Probe indeed represents hope that our region is capable of advancement and progress if governments and people embrace science. After the United Arab Emirates sent astronaut Hazza al-Mansoori, last year, as the first Arab astronaut to reach the International Space Station and launched a peaceful nuclear power plant, this accord opened up prospects for a comprehensive peace in the region.Thank you, Mr. President. (Applause.)Ladies and gentlemen, peace requires courage, and shaping the future requires knowledge. The advancement of nations requires sincerity and persistence. We have come today to tell the world that this is our approach and that peace is our guiding principle.Those who begin things in the right way will reap bright achievements with the grace of God. Thank you.Mr. President, the First Lady, Prime Minister, your Highness, ladies and gentlemen: Good afternoon. Today — today is a truly historic occasion, a moment of hope and opportunity for all the peoples of the Middle East and, in particular, for the millions in our younger generations.The declaration supporting peace between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel is an historic step on the road to genuine and lasting peace, security and prosperity across the region, and for all who live there regardless of religion, sect, ethnicity, or ideology. (Applause.)For too long, the Middle East has been set back by conflict and mistrust, causing untold destruction and thwarting the potential of generations of our best and brightest young people.Now I’m convinced we have the opportunity to change that.Today’s declaration was made possible by the vision, courage, and commitment of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who, supported by — (applause) — supported by the people of Bahrain, has protected, institutionalized, and enhanced Bahrain’s centuries-old spirit of coexistence and harmony, and has the wisdom to recognize that genuine cooperation is the most effective means to achieve peace and to safeguard legitimate rights.Thank you, Your Majesty, for this vision of peace for the region based on trust, respect, and understanding between all faiths, races, and nations.To our brothers in the United Arab Emirates: I congratulate you on your own momentous peace accord being signed today with Israel. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has shown great leadership and foresight to make peace possible and secure a brighter future for our region. (Applause.)For the State of Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu: We welcome and appreciate these steps from you and your government, recognizing that enduring peace and security is only possible through a genuine engagement that protects the rights and interests of countries and peoples in the region. (Applause.)In particular, I want to express my deep appreciation to President Donald Trump — (applause) — and his administration. Mr. President, your statesmanship and tireless efforts have brought us here today and made peace a reality. (Applause.)And to Secretary Pompeo, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, and Special Representative Avi Berkowitz, who have — (applause) — and others — many others — who have carried out their mandates with dedication and skill.Ladies and gentlemen, today’s agreement is an important first step, and it is now incumbent on us to work urgently and actively to bring about the lasting peace and security our peoples deserve. A just, comprehensive, and enduring two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be the foundation, the bedrock of such peace.We have shown today — (applause) — we have shown today that such a path is possible, even realistic. What was only dreamed of a few years ago is now achievable, and we can see before us a golden opportunity for peace, security, and prosperity for our region.Let us together, and with our international partners, waste no time in seizing it. Thank you. (Applause.)