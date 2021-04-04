The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Former Mossad agent allegedly involved in Jordan coup - report

An Israeli named Roi Shpushnik who currently lives in Europe has admitted to offering Prince Hamza's wife assistance, but has insisted that he has never worked for the Israeli Mossad.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 4, 2021 21:53
King Abdullah (photo credit: REUTERS)
King Abdullah
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jordan's National Security Council convened on Sunday to discuss recent events that transpired during the night, in light of reports of dozens of arrests, including that of heir Prince Hamza, for allegedly "threatening the stability of the country."
A report from Jordanian news website "Ammon," citing a senior source involved in the investigation, has indicated that a former Mossad agent named Roi Shpushnik was the person who contacted Prince Hamza's wife on Saturday and offered her a way to escape Jordan via a private jet to any destination she would desire. 
A report by Walla later on Sunday has indicated that an Israeli named Roi Shpushnik who currently lives in Europe has admitted to offering Prince Hamza's wife assistance, but has insisted that he has never worked for the Israeli Mossad in his life. 
"Jordan will act decisively against anyone who tries to destabilize its security," spokespersons for the Hashemite Kingdom have since stated.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced earlier Sunday several arrests and said that security forces had been following the activity of Prince Hamza, Bassem I. Awadallah and Hassan bin Zaid for a while, and that they had attempted to damage and destabilize the security and stability of the kingdom in order to "destroy Jordan." He added that a foreign country had turned to Prince Hamza's wife yesterday and offered her a way out of the country.
A spokesperson for the Parliament of Jordan said that "Jordan is resistant to quarrels and rebellions."
President of Jordan's Senate Faisal al-Fayez clarified that "Jordan has red lines," stressing that "we support King Abdullah's position regarding the protection of our homeland's security and stability. Jordan will remain a strong and stable country."

Jordanian Queen Noor Al-Hussein, the fourth wife and widow of King Hussein of Jordan, whose son, Prince Hamza, was among those arrested, called the allegations against him "slander," adding that she is "praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander."
Iran's Foreign Ministry also addressed the scandal, blaming it on Israel: "We oppose the internal instability in Jordan and any foreign involvement. International pressure and the lack of stability in the Middle East are beneficial for Israel. One can trace Israel's fingerprint in all attempted rebellions in Islamic countries."
Authorities in Jordan arrested on Saturday the heir Prince Hamza and 20 other suspects for allegedly planning a coup, which officials have referred to as "a threat to the stability of the country." Despite Jordan initially denying the incident, Prince Hamza published a video that was broadcasted on BBC, where he claimed to be in house arrest without available Wi-Fi as to prevent him from contacting anyone.
"I had a visit from the Chief of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning in which he informed me I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people, or to meet with them, because in the meetings I had been present in or on social media relating to visits that I have made, there has been criticism of the government or the king,” Prince Hamza said in the video.

This article was originally published by Maariv, the Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and translated by Tobias Siegal.


Tags Jordan Mossad coup King Abdullah Of Jordan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jordan: Israel keeps a close eye on its eastern neighbor - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by