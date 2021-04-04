Former Mossad agent allegedly involved in Jordan coup - report

Jordan's National Security Council convened on Sunday to discuss recent events that transpired during the night, in light of reports of dozens of arrests, including that of heir Prince Hamza, for allegedly "threatening the stability of the country." A report from Jordanian news website "Ammon," citing a senior source involved in the investigation, has indicated that a former Mossad agent named Roi Shpushnik was the person who contacted Prince Hamza's wife on Saturday and offered her a way to escape Jordan via a private jet to any destination she would desire. A report by Walla later on Sunday has indicated that an Israeli named Roi Shpushnik who currently lives in Europe has admitted to offering Prince Hamza's wife assistance, but has insisted that he has never worked for the Israeli Mossad in his life. "Jordan will act decisively against anyone who tries to destabilize its security," spokespersons for the Hashemite Kingdom have since stated. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced earlier Sunday several arrests and said that security forces had been following the activity of Prince Hamza, Bassem I. Awadallah and Hassan bin Zaid for a while, and that they had attempted to damage and destabilize the security and stability of the kingdom in order to "destroy Jordan." He added that a foreign country had turned to Prince Hamza's wife yesterday and offered her a way out of the country. A spokesperson for the Parliament of Jordan said that "Jordan is resistant to quarrels and rebellions." President of Jordan's Senate Faisal al-Fayez clarified that "Jordan has red lines," stressing that "we support King Abdullah's position regarding the protection of our homeland's security and stability. Jordan will remain a strong and stable country."
Jordanian Queen Noor Al-Hussein, the fourth wife and widow of King Hussein of Jordan, whose son, Prince Hamza, was among those arrested, called the allegations against him "slander," adding that she is "praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander." Iran's Foreign Ministry also addressed the scandal, blaming it on Israel: "We oppose the internal instability in Jordan and any foreign involvement. International pressure and the lack of stability in the Middle East are beneficial for Israel. One can trace Israel's fingerprint in all attempted rebellions in Islamic countries." Authorities in Jordan arrested on Saturday the heir Prince Hamza and 20 other suspects for allegedly planning a coup, which officials have referred to as "a threat to the stability of the country." Despite Jordan initially denying the incident, Prince Hamza published a video that was broadcasted on BBC, where he claimed to be in house arrest without available Wi-Fi as to prevent him from contacting anyone. "I had a visit from the Chief of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning in which he informed me I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people, or to meet with them, because in the meetings I had been present in or on social media relating to visits that I have made, there has been criticism of the government or the king,” Prince Hamza said in the video.
This article was originally published by Maariv, the Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and translated by Tobias Siegal.
Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe.— Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) April 4, 2021
