Former Palestinian Authority official sentenced to 15 years in graft case

The former director-general of the Palestinian Pension Agency has been convicted, in absentia, of financial corruption and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $53,000.Two other former Palestinian Authority officials were also convicted in absentia on similar charges and sentenced to 15 years in prison. They were also ordered to pay a fine of $620,233. The names of the three convicted officials were not released.A woman, whose name was also not released, also received a fine of $620,233 for her role in the case.The PA Attorney-General said in a statement that the former officials and the woman were found guilty of embezzlement, bribery, money laundering and illegal profiteering.The verdict was issued by a “corruption crimes court” of three judges: Adel Abu Saleh, Ramez Jumhour and Mohammed Rasoul, according to the statement, which pointed out that all the accused had fled the country.The statement said that one of those convicted had worked as a “general manager and financial consultant and was charged with managing public financial investments.”