Gantz to 'Post': Israel's military superiority a critical security aspect

Defense Minister to 'Post': "We also make deals with the United States and we can also get more platforms and systems."

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 31, 2020 18:39
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel will retain its qualitative military edge (QME) in the Middle East despite any possible deals that could be signed between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told The Jerusalem Post on Monday as the first direct flight from Tel Aviv was in the air to Abu Dhabi.
“QME is a critical aspect of Israel’s security,” he said. “We also make deals with the United States and we can also get more platforms and systems. This is not a one-sided deal.”
Gantz stressed that Israel’s QME would not be at risk and that he would make sure that the deal signed by Israel and the UAE would allow Jerusalem to maintain its security interests.
“I have said, and I will repeat, we will know, as a security establishment how to accompany this deal while maintaining Israel’s security interests, especially in regards to our QME,” he said, stressing that “I will take care of Israel’s security.”
US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner on Monday defended the possible sale of the F-35 advanced stealth fighter to the UAE and that the US would maintain Israel’s QME.
“The military relationship America has with the UAE is very special just like the relationship between Israel and America,” he said after landing in Abu Dhabi, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump would discuss the possible sale of the F-35.
Though Washington has been selling Abu Dhabi millions in military deals, they have been bound to preserve Israel’s QME in the Middle East before selling any advanced weaponry to regional states.
While he wouldn’t discuss what Israel may ask from the US should the F-35 be sold to the UAE, Gantz said “we know what we want to ask for and what we might be able to get in order to make sure that we can act professionally and strategically with the developments in the Middle East.”
When asked if there could be any positives to the Gulf State possibly procuring the jet, Gantz agreed that one potential positive from the sale could be a possible coalition, but nevertheless doubled down on maintaining Israel’s QME.
“Yes, it could be that there might be something like a possible coalition which might be positive, others would say that it’s better that they have American weapons systems rather than Russian or Chinese, but there are always two ways it can go,” he said.
Gantz, who spoke to his Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi last week told The Post that he expects more calls to take place between the two of them and that while no date has been set yet to meet, “it doesn’t matter where the meeting will happen, here or there.”


Tags Benny Gantz UAE UAE-Israel deal
