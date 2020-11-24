Guard at Egyptian college turned classrooms into brothel after classes

With the help of a private investigator and a hunt organized by the students, a detail was discovered that left everyone in shock. One of the security workers of the industrial college in the city turned the place into a brothel at night in order to obtain an "income supplement."

A., 52, found himself in a difficult financial situation following the global coronavirus pandemic, receiving a salary of only about 200 Egyptian pounds a month (NIS 60) as a security guard at the college. In order to upgrade his quality of life, he used to brush the rooms after the students left the place, and allow young women and men to have sex within the walls of the college - for a fee of course. In order to hide this, he used to tell the lecturers that he cleans the classrooms in their honor so that they can teach in a more pleasant atmosphere.

When they entered one of the rooms, they were surprised to find that the school's dedicated guard rents out the classrooms and teachers' rooms for sexual relations. According to the local Egyptian newspaper Al Watan, one of the lecturers at the college said that one night he and several other students stayed up late at the college and started noticing something unusual happening after the school day was over. In addition, they noticed the presence of a group of young people, who would repeatedly enter the school during the night, and decided to investigate.

Inside one of the classrooms, students found two men and a woman having sex, but the woman looked like she was not in good condition. The students began to separate the woman from the men, beat them and take their underwear. Finally, they locked the men inside the walls of the college and called immediately to report to the police.

When the lecturer understood what was going on, he immediately turned to the director of the college, who could not believe what he was hearing, deciding to hire a private investigator to investigate the case. When the investigator confirmed that indeed the college guard was the one who turned the college into a brothel, the principal decided to file a complaint with the police.

The security guard has been arrested and is expected to be tried for moral offenses. In addition, the college confronted the security services company and decided to stop working with them, as the guard they sent demonstrated a lack of commitment to his service in guarding the college.