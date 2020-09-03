The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Hamas in Lebanon meets Islamic Jihad ahead of possible Hezbollah meeting

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 09:22
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Hamas members were hosted in Beirut by members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a meeting of arch-terrorist masterminds that included a meal at what appeared to be a nice restaurant or villa. Ismael Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, is on a regional tour after being given a red carpet in Ankara by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It appears that Hamas is seeking to up its notoriety after the UAE and Israel announced normalization. Haniyeh is also trying to present himself as a regional leader. Al-Arabiya says that he and the Hamas delegation is meeting with Hezbollah officials also.  
The meeting in Beirut was came after other meetings Hamas held with Lebanese officials. Beirut suffered a massive explosion in August that killed more than 150. Despite Lebanon being in mourning and financial distress, Hamas and Islamic Jihad appeared to toast their success. Islamic Jihad has been confronting Israel over the last two years after Hamas launched its march of Return in 2018.  
The Secretary general of Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah is intensely interested in the meetings because it is supposed to be the lead-up to a video conference with Palestinian groups in the West Bank as well. Hamas also met in Beirut with the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine as well as Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese government caretaker head Hassan Diab. He complained about Lebanon’s treatment of Palestinian refugees as well. He also discussed Israel’s threats to “annex” areas in the West Bank. Gaza-based Islamic Jihad member Mohammed al-Hindi also participated in meetings, it was not clear if he was present or by video conference, according to Iranian media and Hezbollah media, which both followed the discussions. Osmana Hamdan, a senior Hamas member indicated the meetings may include Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as well.  
It is the first high level Hamas visit of this kind in 17 years. Hezbollah’s Hassan Huballah was photographed with Haniyeh. At least 12 men participated in the high level meetings with Islamic Jihad on Wednesday. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is widely considered a proxy of Iran. It is one of the smaller Palestinian factions but has networks in Syria, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon and has been active in missile development an increasing threats from Gaza over the last several years. Iran has also been active in trying to recruit Palestinians over the years, including an attempt to infiltrate and work more closely with the PFLP in recent years. This included attempts by Iran to work through PFLP activists in Lebanon, such as in the Baddawi refugee camp.  
The Hamas meetings in Lebanon appear to be part of a wider move, backed by Turkey, to increase Hamas relevance in the region by making it seem like Haniyeh is the head of a government travelling from country to country. Back in December 2019 Hamas made a similar tour of countries, travelling to Turkey, Qatar and others.


Tags Hamas Lebanon UAE
