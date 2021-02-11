Hamas member urges Palestinians not to vote for terror group

Bilal al-Abadseh posted a video on Facebook in which he used profanity and derogatory words to denounce Hamas’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

The video apparently came in response to a parking ticket he received from Hamas policemen.

Abadseh is the nephew of Yayha Musa, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip.

“People vote for Hamas while it is oppressing them and trampling on their dignity,” Abadeseh said in the video, which he later removed from Facebook.

“The Hamas government are sons of prostitutes. They are screwing us. They are bastards. They do not fear God. Their place is in hell. Anyone who votes for Hamas is a son of 66 dogs.”

Hours later, al-Abadseh apologized for cursing Hamas and said that he realized he had made a mistake. He said that he was proud to belong to Hamas.

“I was very nervous because I had been provoked by the [Hamas] government,” he said in a new video. “I departed from the values on which I was raised by my family. I sincerely apologize to the police and the government for insulting them. I appeal to anyone who sees the video to remove or report it.”

The uncle, Yahya Musa, an elected Hamas member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, issued a statement in which he said that he was “shocked” by his nephew’s attack on Hamas. Musa claimed that the video was posted “in a moment of recklessness and immeasurable anger.”