The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Has Iran's nuke enrichment jumped 50-fold?

This was one message of Netanyahu in his Tuesday speech to the UN.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 21:59
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
Iran is a nuclear threat that the whole world needs to watch.
Ironically, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif agree on almost the exact key statistic: that the Islamic Republic has already produced enough low-quality uranium for at least two nuclear bombs within around four months – if it were to decide to weaponize the uranium.
Actually, Zarif and the IAEA strangely give a slightly even worse evaluation, saying Iran has enough for even three nuclear bombs.
This was one message of Netanyahu in his Tuesday speech to the UN.
But another point he made was potentially more explosive. He told the UN General Assembly that, “Iran has been working on a new generation of centrifuges, it’s called the IR-9, which will multiply Iran’s enrichment capability fifty-fold.”
Wow. A fifty-fold increase in the pace of enriching material for a nuclear bomb, combined with only a few months until breaking out to a nuclear weapon sounds super scary.
And it is a scary picture maybe a year or more down the road. But as of now, the IR-9 is not even close to working.
In fact, almost all Iranian centrifuges are IR-1s or IR-2s, which it has had for years. Over the last year, Iran finally started to have some modest success with its IR-4 model. But on July 2, the key facility at Natanz for those centrifuges and the IR-9 was blown up.
The Jerusalem Post has confirmed that both government and non-government experts view that event as delaying Tehran in advanced centrifuge development by between one to two years.
Then why is Netanyahu giving the impression that an Iranian nuclear weapon could be imminent?
It is all a gamble.
Netanyahu’s UN message was for the UN, both Democrats and Republicans in the US, the EU, China, Russia, Arab allies and Iran itself. Multiple intelligence sources have made it clear to the Post that Israel has always and will continue to act to slow any Iranian march toward a nuclear bomb.
The prime minister’s message to the world and to Iran was that this better stay on their radar screen. Israel would prefer peace deals, like with the UAE and Bahrain.
But if key parties ignore Israeli concerns and the Islamic Republic crosses certain redlines, Israel is watching and ready to act.


Tags Iran iran arsenal iran nuclear bomb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by