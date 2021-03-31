Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis."Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. He said there were "serious, collective efforts" in recent days to ease a political standoff that has obstructed cabinet talks for months. Lebanon is hurtling towards collapse in a financial meltdown that is posing the most serious threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war, but bickering politicians have been unable to form a government for months.Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun have been at loggerheads since October, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon's deepening financial meltdown.Hariri has said Aoun is trying to dictate cabinet seats in order to gain veto power while Aoun's party accused Hariri of trying to orchestrate a majority for himself and his allies.Hezbollah, an ally of Aoun, has urged cabinet formation before.A new cabinet could implement reforms and unlock much needed foreign aid.
