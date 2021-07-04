Hezbollah top official involved in smuggling operation - IDF

Harb was Hassan Nasrallah's security advisor, according to the IDF. Nasrallah is the secretary-general of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group based in Lebanon.

The IDF accused Harb of being involved in a June 2, 2021, bust in which the IDF seized 15 pistols, 36 kilograms of hashish and dozens of magazines, according to the press release. The items were worth about two million shekels.

Harb was involved in Hezbollah activities in the Palestinian territories. He has also helped move large amounts of money from Hezbollah to its allies in Yemen since 2012. He was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Treasury Department in August 2013, according to US counterterrorism rewards program Rewards for Justice.

The IDF said they will continue monitoring the Lebanese border as well as Harb's activities in order to protect Israeli sovereignty.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}