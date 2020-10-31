Hundreds protest against Macron at Temple Mount

The protests followed comments made on Thursday by Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, head of the Palestinian Islamic Supreme Council, when he called for a “day of rage” on Friday to protest “attempts to harm” the Prophet Mohammed.

Protesters were heard chanting slogans like "With our souls and with our blood we sacrifice for our prophet, Mohammed," and referring to Macron as the "enemy of God."

Three protesters were reportedly arrested after clashing with police forces.

Other mass demonstrations were reported in Jerusalem’s Kafr Aqab neighborhood and in the neighboring Qalandiya refugee camp.

The protests were part of a global Muslim uproar following Macron's statements from October 2, when he said that Islam was “a religion in crisis” and that there was a need for an “Islam of Enlightenment.”

Macron's comments were made in light of recent horrific terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic extremists in France.

On Thursday, a stabbing attack carried out by an Islamic extremist resulted in the deaths of three individuals at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France. Two weeks earlier, on October 16, 47-year-old middle-school history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Paris after teaching about freedom of speech and presenting his class with caricatures of Prophet Mohammed.

Since the October 16 attack, France has raided dozens of Muslim organizations and shut down a mosque, as well as several Islamic aid organizations.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the burning issue on Friday and said that Macron's defense of the French cartoons of Prophet Mohammad is basically "declaring a sort of war" on the Muslim world.